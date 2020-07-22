Being Finnish, spiritually and otherwise

In response to “I am spiritually Finnish” (Opinion, July 17) by Alex Beam (that’s Beamanen with the Finnish suffix), I hardly know where to begin.
Being genetically 51 percent Finnish (23andMe says 48.3 percent, but what do they know), I attest to Beam’s being right on the markka (Finnish currency before the euro). While I agree that the Finns “eschew small talk and avoid crowds,” they love to talk, just not in person. The cellphone quickly became wildly popular in Finland, not just because Nokia (a Finnish company) made them, but because you could talk while socially distant. Finns speak fast to get in all those lengthy Finnish words, even continuing vocal sounds while inhaling, somehow.
Advertisement
The paradox of being satisfied and depressed simultaneously parallels Finnish humor, which is written in a serious tone or spoken low-key, with a straight face. Just check out Finnish comedian Ismo describing our confusing use of English words or search references to Finland and leaf-raking, after Donald Trump’s 2018 statement that Finns keep forests clean by raking the leaves.
Rick Mattila
Hull
Speaking as an actual Finn, I’d like to say to Alex Beam that he does not need my permission to drink at home in his underwear. Go to it, and have fun.
Jon Kiparsky
Belmont