Being Finnish, spiritually and otherwise

In response to “I am spiritually Finnish” (Opinion, July 17) by Alex Beam (that’s Beamanen with the Finnish suffix), I hardly know where to begin.

Being genetically 51 percent Finnish (23andMe says 48.3 percent, but what do they know), I attest to Beam’s being right on the markka (Finnish currency before the euro). While I agree that the Finns “eschew small talk and avoid crowds,” they love to talk, just not in person. The cellphone quickly became wildly popular in Finland, not just because Nokia (a Finnish company) made them, but because you could talk while socially distant. Finns speak fast to get in all those lengthy Finnish words, even continuing vocal sounds while inhaling, somehow.