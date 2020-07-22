The sorcerer’s assistants need to debunk Trump’s illusions

But when it’s an American president speaking from the Rose Garden, the stakes are much higher. Having failed to bring the federal government’s full authority to bear on the coronavirus, President Trump has instead remained reliant on his most cunning trick: distracting us from his ongoing campaign to pick pockets and line his own. The country can’t take it anymore. It’s past time for the true experts inside the Trump administration to lift the veil.

In the opening moments of his one-man Broadway show, Bruce Springsteen described his performance as a “magic act,” simultaneously reminding the audience that “everything is tinged with a bit of fraud.” When the Boss is on stage, most of us are happy enough to suspend our disbelief.

From the moment he rode down that escalator inside Trump Tower and announced his candidacy, those who knew Trump was a fraud but supported him anyway took solace in the belief that the “adults in the room” would ultimately temper his venal impulses. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, and National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster were supposed to shape a strong, conservative foreign policy. National Economic Council director Gary Cohn was supposed to maintain a sane economic agenda. These old, white men would steer the country in the right direction, protecting the public from the president’s penchant for division and disorder.

Three and a half years in, that illusion has been decisively debunked. These men weren’t moderating influences, they were props — or, maybe more pointedly, magician’s — or even, sorcerer’s — assistants. If Trump had ever intended to follow the advice of patriotic professionals, he would have embraced the advice of experts such as National Security Council staffers Fiona Hill and Alex Vindman and ambassadors Bill Taylor and Marie Yovanovitch. Instead, the sorcerer in chief used the bold-faced names sitting in magisterial positions as sleight of hand. I’m certain that if Tillerson, Mattis, McMaster, and Cohn were asked today, they would claim that they played both sides hoping to shape a moderate middle. But in truth, they were enablers, sycophants, lemmings, and quislings.

It’s not that the country wasn’t warned — many knew who Trump was from the beginning. America may have managed to survive his tenure to date, but the circumstances have now changed. Had we arrived at a hot war with China, we would have needed the military brass to step up. Had a financial bubble burst, we would have needed the Federal Reserve to take point. Amid what is an entirely unprecedented health crisis, we need the nation’s public health professionals to take center stage. But even amid Trump’s attempts to discredit them — White House officials distributed a list of purportedly erroneous statement made by Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases — evidence that experts are bending over backward so as not offend the president suggests they’re being used as props.

Drs. Fauci and Deborah Birx, who coordinates the White House Coronavirus Task Force, can’t take the same passive tack that silenced Tillerson and Mattis. Surgeon General Jerome Adams and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Robert Redfield must not cave to Trump’s demands that he put politics ahead of safety inside the nation’s schools. It’s not enough to be honest after you’ve left the stage — those in positions of responsibility need to do what sorcerer’s assistants are trained explicitly not to do: Debunk the illusion. And they need to do it now.

I understand that it won’t be easy for them. They risk being tweeted from the stage, fired, or even subjected to death threats. But in a crisis this monstrous, the federal government needs to set the operating standards, create and support the supply chain, and erect guardrails to ensure that the states don’t end up in the ditch. Without an intervention, Trump’s stage performance will leave thousands upon thousands of additional Americans dead. At some point, the act simply cannot go on.

Trump’s place in history is secure — he’ll be remembered as a colossal failure. But those who work for him have a choice. Harry Houdini argued decades ago that “Anybody who knows anything about magic soon turns into the debunker. It’s a horrendous thing to see people use cheesy tricks to dupe people.” Now more than ever, government officials must put their loyalty to the American people ahead of their fealty to the president. Those who hold the reins of the nation’s public health system need to find the necessary courage to prevent another 142,000 Americans from dying — needlessly.

Larry Moulter is former chairman of the board at the New Boston Garden Corporation and former CEO of Fidelity’s BostonCoach.