Blue Jays still seeking a home after getting the thumbs down from Pittsburgh

Not allowed to play in Toronto because of a ruling from the Canadian government, their bid to play home games at Pittsburgh’s PNC Park this season was rejected Wednesday by the state of Pennsylvania.

“In recent weeks, we have seen a significant increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in southwestern Pennsylvania,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “To add travelers to this region for any reason, including for professional sports events, risks residents, visitors and members of both teams.

“We know that this virus does not discriminate, and can even make professional athletes very sick. We are committed to protecting the health and well-being of all Pennsylvanians.”

With the 2020 regular season set to open Thursday, the decision leaves the Blue Jays without a home park. Set to begin the season at Tampa Bay on Friday, there has been some talk about playing in Buffalo, the home of their Triple-A affiliate, as well as Baltimore. In addition, ESPN reported that another option includes the Jays going to the city of each scheduled opponent and playing as the home team.

