Cam Newton arrives in New England ahead of training camp: ‘Go Pats’

The quarterback was spotted at Logan Airport Wednesday, arriving ahead of the start of training camp.

Newton told WHDH he was “extremely ecstatic” to be with New England this year, but wouldn’t comment much more than that before adding, “Go Pats.”

The 31-year-old quarterback, who signed a one-year deal with New England, has already connected with several of his new teammates ahead of training camp, including Julian Edelman and Mohamed Sanu.

