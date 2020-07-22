Dodgers, Mookie Betts finalizing long-term contract to keep star in Los Angeles, per reports

Multiple outlets are reporting that the Dodgers are nearing an agreement to keep Mookie Betts from hitting free agency after the 2020 season.
The deal will make Betts a Dodger for “at least” the next decade, according to ESPN.
The all-star outfielder was traded by the Red Sox to Los Angeles in February, along with pitcher David Price, in exchange for outfielder Alex Verdugo and prospects Jeter Downs and Connor Wong.
Boston moved Betts in part because the outfielder was uninterested in signing a long-term deal to remain a Red Sox, and was instead looking to hit the free-agent market when his contract expired at the end of the 2020 season.
But now, it appears the Dodgers are going to lock the 27-year-old Betts down in his prime. The winner of four Gold Gloves, Betts won the AL MVP award in 2018 while leading the Red Sox to a World Series. Last year, he hit .295 as Boston muddled its way to an 84-78 record.
