Dodgers, Mookie Betts finalizing long-term contract to keep star in Los Angeles, per reports

Multiple outlets are reporting that the Dodgers are nearing an agreement to keep Mookie Betts from hitting free agency after the 2020 season.

The deal will make Betts a Dodger for “at least” the next decade, according to ESPN.

The all-star outfielder was traded by the Red Sox to Los Angeles in February, along with pitcher David Price, in exchange for outfielder Alex Verdugo and prospects Jeter Downs and Connor Wong.