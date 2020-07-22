Is J.D. Martinez the Red Sox’ new No. 2 hitter?

With Mookie Betts gone — and now $365 million richer — Andrew Benintendi has gotten a lot of at-bats in the leadoff spot during camp. If the Sox kept the lineup the same as last year’s after Benintendi at leadoff, Rafael Devers , another lefthanded batter, would hit second. Instead of staggering the lefties, the pair would hit back to back.

J.D. Martinez hit in the No. 2 spot in the Red Sox order again in Wednesday night’s exhibition game against the Blue Jays. Martinez has just 151 plate appearances in the two-hole in his career, but none with the Sox. That could change this year.

If Devers hit third instead and Martinez hit second, the lineup would be staggered, alternating lefty, righty, lefty. But there’s another layer to this. If you look around baseball, many teams are now putting their best hitter in the two-hole. Mike Trout, for instance, hits second for the Angels. While Devers might be the Red Sox’ most talented hitter, Martinez is probably their best.

“For whatever reason, the second spot in your lineup is the most important spot in your lineup,” manager Ron Roenicke said Wednesday. “When I was in Anaheim, we were trying to figure out where to put Mike Trout. Mike Trout hits second now. They think it’s that important for that spot. My question was, ‘OK, does he drive in as many runs in that spot?’ You would think that he wouldn’t, but according to [the analytics department], yes he does have the same opportunities in the second spot as he does in the third spot.”

Batting Martinez second is less about the situation and more about getting their best hitter as many at-bats as possible. Over the course of a season, the No. 2 hitter gets roughly 20-30 more at-bats than the No. 3 hitter. It’s tough to bat a power hitter such as Martinez first because power hitters often don’t want to be thought of as a leadoff guy. So No. 2 in the order is the next best bet.

“That’s the plus of why you do it,” said Roenicke, who came up in an era when the best hitter batted third. “I haven’t seen it long enough to tell you that hitting Mike Trout second has been this great, great thing because I’m not there anymore. I know [Tuesday] it looked really good, and I’m hoping it will continue to look really good and we’ll stick with it.”

Peraza impresses

Roenicke has offered a lot of glowing remarks recently on infielder Jose Peraza. Roenicke first saw Peraza when he came up with the Dodgers in 2015. Since then, Roenicke said, Peraza has made strides, especially defensively.

“He’s so solid on defense now,” Roenicke said. “He’s confident. His arm is strong, but it’s also really accurate. He turns double plays fantastic. Confidence-wise, I don’t care if we have him at second, short, or third, I really feel confident with him defensively. I didn’t know he was that good defensively.”

Peraza will likely be the team’s Opening Day second baseman.

Betts reaction

Betts’s 12-year, $365 million contract extension with the Dodgers was the talk of baseball Wednesday. Roenicke coached Betts for two seasons and touched on what it was like having him with the Red Sox.

“Every day I saw him, I don’t remember seeing him ever down,” said Roenicke. “The work ethic, I talked about, between him and J.D., I’ve never seen better preparation in what they do to go out there and play every day. If there was a part of his game that wasn’t good, he was going to work at it hard enough to get really good at it.”

Decision day

The Red Sox will announce their 30-man roster on Friday … Eduardo Rodriguez is progressing, but there was still no update on when he might rejoin the rotation.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack