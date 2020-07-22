Masks will be required at all NFL games this season

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said Wednesday masks will be required for all fans who want to attend games this season.

To this point, teams had been formulating their own policies when it came to attendance and COVID-19 protocols, leaning on local mandates. The Patriots announced this month that Gillette Stadium will be capped at 20 percent capacity if fans are allowed at games this season; the Jets and Giants announced that no fans would be allowed at home games “until further notice”; and the Falcons have revealed a plan that would involve limited capacity for home games.