NFL quiet on Woody Johnson report

Prosecutors dropped the drunken driving and illegal handgun charges against Buffalo Bills defensive lineman Ed Oliver , who had been arrested in May during a traffic stop in Houston’s northern suburbs. The charges are dropped due to lack of evidence after blood test results showed no intoxication, said Kelly Blackburn , spokesman for the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office. No further prosecution was expected, he said … The Tennessee Titans signed to a multi-year deal their third-round draft pick, Darrynton Evans , the running back expected to back up NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry … Carlton Haselrig , a Pro Bowl right guard for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the early 1990s who is also the only wrestler in NCAA history to win six individual national championships, is dead at 54. Haselrig had been in declining health in recent years and his death was due to natural causes.

The NFL, facing another controversy engulfing one of its team owners, declined to specify Wednesday what steps it will take, if any, following reports that New York Jets owner Woody Johnson attempted to use his position as US ambassador to the United Kingdom to benefit President Donald Trump’s personal business interests and that Johnson made racist and sexist comments to staff members. ‘‘We are aware of the report and would refer you to the State Department,‘' the NFL said in a written statement. Johnson was investigated by the State Department inspector general, according to a report by CNN that claimed Johnson ‘‘made racist generalizations about Black men and questioned why the Black community celebrates Black History Month.‘' He also made what the network described as ‘‘cringeworthy'' remarks about women’s looks. The New York Times reported that Johnson told multiple colleagues in February 2018 that Trump had asked him to see if the British government could assist in having the British Open golf tournament played at Trump’s Turnberry resort in Scotland. Johnson’s deputy advised against fulfilling Trump’s request, the Times reported, but Johnson ‘‘felt pressured to try'' and reportedly raised the idea to David Mundell , Scotland’s secretary of state.

NHL

Lindblom, Flyers reach deal

The Philadelphia Flyers signed Oskar Lindblom to a $9 million, three-year contract extension only weeks after the promising forward completed radiation treatments for a rare form of bone cancer. The Flyers hope the 23-year-old Lindblom can be among the 31 players who will travel with the team to Toronto for the Aug. 1 scheduled resumption of the hockey season. Lindblom hasn’t played since December when he was diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma, a tumor that grows in the bones or in the tissue around bones. He had 11 goals and 18 points in 30 games this season. Lindblom completed radiation treatments July 2 … The New York Islanders agreed to a 20-year naming rights deal for their new arena with wealth management service UBS. The facility on the grounds of the Belmont Park racetrack will be called UBS Arena at Belmont Park, and it is projected to open in time for the 2021-22 season.

Soccer

Dash make NWSL final

Rachel Daly scored on a header in the 69th minute and the Houston Dash advanced to Sunday’s Challenge Cup title game with a 1-0 victory over the Portland Thorns in Sandy, Utah. The fourth-seeded Dash, the highest remaining seed in the tournament, had never been to the playoffs in seven years in the National Women’s Soccer League. The Dash will play the winner of the late semifinal match between the Chicago Red Stars and Sky Blue … Johnny Russell scored in the first minute, Gerso Fernandes added an insurance goal in the closing minutes and Sporting Kansas City secured its spot in the knockout round of the MLS is Back tournament with a 2-0 victory over Real Salt Lake in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. … Charlotte’s new Major League Soccer team is following the sport’s traditional European and South American style of having just the city name and no formal nickname. The team, scheduled to start play in 2022, will be known as Charlotte FC … Fireworks on and off the field at Anfield in Liverpool, England. As the fans shut out of the stadium lit the sky with pyrotechnics, Liverpool and Chelsea provided their own explosive moments in an eight-goal thriller. A 5-3 victory before receiving the English Premier League trophy was an entertaining way for Liverpool to sign off from Anfield for the season with eight different scorers.

Golf

Law leads British Masters

David Law of Scotland shot a 7-under-par 64 to take a one-stroke lead over Oliver Fisher, Garrick Porteous and Renato Paratore in the opening round of the British Masters at Close House Golf Course near Newcastle. Aaron Cockerill, Rasmus Hojgard, Lee Slattery and Pedro Figueiredo were another shot back in a share of fifth, holding off a gaggle of nine players at 4 under … The Women’s British Open is keeping its title sponsor and getting a slightly different name. AIG, a New York-based finance and insurance group, extended its title sponsorship of the women’s major by two years through 2025. Its official title will be the AIG Women’s Open. It previously was called the Women’s British Open.

Colleges

Senator wants compensation plan in place

The Senate Judiciary Committee wants to have a bipartisan plan in place to regulate the way college athletes can be compensated for name, image and likeness rights by Sept. 15, said Senator Lindsey Graham. The Republican from South Carolina also conceded during a hearing on college athletics: “I don’t know if we can pass a bill between now and the end of this Congress.” NCAA President Mark Emmert was the headliner among the witnesses who testified during the hearing on protecting the integrity of college athletics … Former UConn basketball player Stanley Robinson has died of unknown causes at a family residence in Birmingham, Ala. He was 32. Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates said Robinson was found unresponsive by a family member Tuesday at 7:45 p.m. in his hometown. He was pronounced dead at the scene 11 minutes later. Robinson played at UConn from 2006-10. The 6-foot-9 forward started 103 career games and averaged 9.8 points and 6.2 rebounds over four seasons. Birmingham police are investigating the death but that no evidence had been found of foul play or trauma. He said official cause of death was pending results of toxicology analysis and other tests.

Miscellany

Olympic sponsor to promote racial equality

Procter & Gamble will use its Olympic and Paralympic sponsorship to campaign for racial equality after extending its backing of the games through 2028. The brutal death of George Floyd at the hands of police in May has reinforced to corporations like P&G the need to use their platforms for more than just selling products to consumers. The Tokyo Olympics are now a year away after being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic … Olympic gold medalist Justin Olsen retired from bobsled and immediately got hired by USA Bobsled and Skeleton as one of its start coaches. Olsen and fellow Olympic medalist Garrett Hines are now overseeing the start program for the Americans, and they will be based in Lake Placid, New York — where the Olympic Regional Development Authority is building a state-of-the-art iced push track facility. Olsen is a three-time Olympian and was in the sled that Steven Holcomb drove to the four-man gold medal at the Vancouver Games in 2010. Hines was on the team that won silver in four-man at the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympics …The indoor National Lacrosse League is expanding into Texas for the first time with plans to put a franchise in Fort Worth next year. The NLL’s 14th team doesn’t have a name yet. The Fort Worth club will have ties to the WNBA’s Dallas franchise in majority owner Bill Cameron and managing partner Greg Bibb. Cameron is lead owner and chairman of the Wings, and Bibb is CEO. The addition of Fort Worth will give the 34-year-old NLL nine teams in the US to go with five in Canada.

