Patriots quarterbacks won’t report to camp until Monday, report says

It sounds as if Cam Newton, Jarrett Stidham, Brian Hoyer, Brian Lewerke, and J’Mar Smith will have a few more days of summer vacation.
According to a report from Mike Giardi of NFL Media, the Patriots quarterbacks were supposed to report for the start of training camp on Thursday. But now, barring “something unforeseen,” they’ll report on Monday. New England is set to open training camp the next day.
The delay hasn’t stopped Newton from working out with several new teammates, including Julian Edelman, Mohamed Sanu, N’Keal Harry, and Devin Asiasi. Stidham also jas reportedly spent time throwing with Sanu, Dalton Keene, Jakob Johnson, and Edelman.
