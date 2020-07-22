Mookie Betts just agreed to a megadeal with the Dodgers, magnifying the Red Sox’ failure even more

So the Dodgers accomplished in five months what the Red Sox could not over several years by agreeing on a deal with the second-best player in the game .

That became even more critical once the season was shortened to 60 games.

Trading for Mookie Betts only made sense for the Dodgers if they could sign him to a long-term extension. Otherwise, he was a rental who came with the additional cost of taking on David Price for three years.

Betts landed a 12-year, $365 million extension from the Dodgers on Wednesday. That’s approximately $65 million more than what the Red Sox were offering before he was traded in February.

Advertisement

I wrote in February that was an institutional failure on the part of the Sox that they believed their best option was to trade Betts.

Now that failure is magnified after Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman was able to make a deal aided by Betts’s faith that the team would be competitive for years to come.

Once the Dodgers got their arms around Betts, they were never letting go.

To be certain, the pandemic played a role in this deal coming together.

Betts needed this season to be completed to gain enough service time to become a free agent. There are no guarantees of that happening. Going into free agency a year older was not as appealing.

Even if this season is completed, Betts couldn’t be sure what the free agent market would be like this winter, particularly if the pandemic remains unchecked into 2021.

The Dodgers didn’t get a discount. But they did avoid the risk of other teams getting into the bidding and driving the price higher. The pandemic will eventually end and revenues will roll in. Any short-term pain is worth having Betts for the rest of his career.

Advertisement

The timing was perfect. Friedman had worked for several years to clear payroll space to put the Dodgers in position to make a major signing. None of their current contracts go beyond 2022.

The Yankees outbid them on Gerrit Cole, and Anthony Rendon preferred the Angels to the expectations that would have come with playing for the Dodgers.

But Friedman remained patient and used the financial flexibility to trade for Betts and pay the tariff imposed by the Sox by taking on $48 million of Price’s remaining contract. Giving up Alex Verdugo and two prospects was largely meaningless to the Dodgers. Their deep farm system has ample replacements.

Friedman took a risk knowing Betts could play out the season and become a free agent. But it was a calculated gamble.

The Dodgers had the resources to make Betts an offer at what he perceived his value to be. That was foremost. But they also had the intangibles of playing for Dave Roberts, a roster loaded with young talent, the southern California weather and lifestyle, and opportunities outside of baseball.

Betts sticks close to family and friends in Tennessee and likes to bowl. He’s not a scenester by any means. But Betts also has interest in music, fashion, sneaker culture, and philanthropy. Los Angeles will fit him without suffocating him.

“He looks good in our uniform,” Roberts said during spring training, and you can read that in many ways.

Mike Trout received a 10-year, $360 million extension from the Angels before the 2019 season. So Betts has a higher overall number and Trout a better average annual value.

Advertisement

However you judge it, Betts got what he wanted and advanced the cause of other players by not settling for what the Red Sox offered.

It’s false to say Betts disliked playing in Boston or that he refused to negotiate with the Red Sox. He wanted what he correctly saw as his value in a market that paid a far lesser player in Bryce Harper $330 million over 13 years.

New Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom did what John Henry and Tom Werner felt had to be done by trading Betts. That decision doesn’t remotely diminish the four championships they brought to Boston, but it will be one they’ll have to live with if Betts leads the Dodgers to similar prosperity.

The Red Sox knew what they had in Betts, both as a player and person. But they never quite found a way to form a bond the way the Angels have with Trout.

If they believe a $365 contract deal is bad business, they could be right. The Phillies were 81-81 with Harper last season, and Trout hasn’t been in a playoff game since 2014.

But Betts believed he was worth it and so did the Dodgers.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.