Red Sox’ Mitch Moreland says camp went by ‘pretty fast'

“Obviously, this went pretty fast,” said Mitch Moreland Wednesday regarding summer camp. “I think we were looking forward to actually playing another team. It gives you the itch a little bit to get ready to start up the regular season, finally. I think everybody is ready to get that going and get to play in some games that count and have some meaning behind it. So, we’re looking forward to getting out there and opening it up right.”

But baseball will attempt to play despite the risks. Certainly, Opening Day in July is different. But the urge and passion to play remain the same.

After nearly a four-month layoff, the Red Sox will finally begin their season Friday against the Baltimore Orioles. COVID-19 is still prevalent with numbers on the rise in California, Texas, and Florida.

Trades and the injury to Chris Sale have left what was once a World Series squad depleted. Moreland acknowledged that each player will have to fill the voids.

As a veteran, Moreland’s message to his teammates won’t fall on deaf ears, but how he gets it across will certainly be different. Given the protocols, players must distance themselves as much as possible.Not having as much in-person contact isn’t ideal. Moreland still is trying to learn about his team’s current roster.

“It’s really tough to kind of hang out with each other a whole lot,” Moreland said.

Moreland then redirected the conversation to competition, saying that’s ultimately what it’s about. Moreover, Moreland is confident the Red Sox can adjust to those circumstances from experiencing it these last few weeks at camp.

“We’ve learned a lot,” Moreland said. “We’re trying to learn how to do it, how not to do it. We have to put towels on the rails. The staff has done a great job of keeping it as safe as possible. I think a challenge will be going on the road. Everywhere’s going to be different. It’s going to be a learning curve for us everywhere we go. It could be worse.”

