Scrimmage in bubble gives a sneak peak at NBA’s new normal

The PA announcer, Olivier Sedra, from the Brooklyn Nets, attempted to give the Clippers the sense of playing at home with his raised voice inflections after every Clippers hoop or positive play and he reverted to his normal polite voice with every Magic basket.

The setting was surreal and safe. There were no fans. There was distanced seating between coaches and players on the bench. There was a hockey-like screen that protected the PA announcer, official scorers and game operations staff.

ORLANDO — The next major step toward normalcy occurred Wednesday afternoon at The Arena when the Los Angeles Clippers “hosted” the Orlando Magic in a scrimmage game, the first organized contest under these new NBA coronavirus-influenced guidelines that will dominate the American sports scene over the next 10 weeks.

The NBA is nearing this new normalcy. None of the 346 players tested Tuesday for the coronavirus here in the Walt Disney bubble were positive, a strong indication the league is handling the resumption correctly, with daily tests, an app that monitors players’ temperatures and oxygen saturation and checkpoints that flash blue when a player, coach or media member tries to enter a facility without registering those readings.

The NBA is running a tight outfit in Florida and the players seemed to have adjusted after some trepidation before arriving. In the lobby of the Coronado Convention Center on Tuesday, three teams (Suns, Celtics and Lakers) ended practice at approximately the same time — the NBA has created league-standard practice floors in several ballrooms for teams to work out — and the players spilled into the lobby, most wearing masks, and fraternized.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis walked into a convention center restaurant to have an early dinner. Others walked outside back to their hotel or strolled the bridge above the man-made lake. For some of these players, it’s college all over again or for the first time. They are becoming more comfortable in the campus-like atmosphere.

The Milwaukee Bucks practiced Monday inside the Fiesta Ballroom at the Coronado Springs resort in Disney World. Ben Golliver/The Washington Post

Wednesday’s opening scrimmage was a major step to players gaining more comfort.

“It was definitely an interesting environment,” Clippers guard Lou Williams said. “We had some fun creating energy for ourselves on the bench. It forces you as a team to be involved through and through from the coaching staff to the guys on the floor to the players on the bench.”

The NBA is not allowing teams to use their own home floors for games but it is fostering a home-court advantage with “defense” chants for the home team and large video boards displaying the names and photos of players who just scored a basket. All of these are for the fans, but there are no fans.

When Sedra made a couple of game announcements, he led off by saying “fans,” an understandable mistake. The NBA is trying to make these games as close-to-natural as possible and that’s nearly impossible. But the players appear intent on getting used to it because they have to.

“I don’t know who that experience is for because there’s no fans in the arena,” Williams said. “But it wasn’t for us. I was talking like hell (on the floor) you see my voice is a little raspy because we all we got. This was the most vocal I’ve been forced to be during a game.”

After that quote, his coach, Doc Rivers, interrupted and said, “Now you know why I talk like this (in his raspy voice).”

Rivers said the atmosphere was more amenable because he didn’t even have to stand up to call plays. Rivers, usually a snazzy dresser during the season, said he will not wear a suit on the bench, “Maybe Game 7 of the Finals,” he said.

“Early on I thought all the players sat in their seats and as the game went on everyone was up together,” Rivers said. “One of the things that’s new is you can hear your teammates cheering for you and talking on the floor. Once you get in between the lines, you can make a case that’s probably as comfortable as the players will ever be or as normal as everything will ever be. For them, they were back in their natural habitat.”

Doc Rivers acknowledges the unique nature of life in the NBA bubble. Maddie Meyer/Getty

It was a good thing that the NBA required teams to get to Orlando a few weeks early to get accustomed to the new atmosphere. The most ordinary moments are practice time, when players can work out with teammates, music blaring in the background, and regain the camaraderie they missed for nearly four months.

The negative tests only verified the NBA’s decision to return under these controlled circumstances. As much as these conditions are supervised by the league, the players are feeling more settled and able to concentrate more on basketball and less on the changes and abnormalities.

Wednesday was a monumental day for the NBA. The national television audience was introduced to the new aesthetic conditions. The players were able to finally play in an organized game for the first time in nearly four months and the quest for basketball to dominate the American sports landscape for the next 10 weeks is off to a rousing start.