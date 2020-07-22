Wednesday’s Red Sox report: Starter Zack Godley pitches three hitless innings

BREAKDOWN : The rain ended this contest with the Blue Jays holding a 2-0 lead heading into the bottom of the fifth inning. Starter Zack Godley pitched three scoreless innings without allowing a hit, and he struck out two. Brian Johnson pitched the fourth inning. The Blue Jays got on the board on a Vladimir Guerrero Jr. two-run home run to left.

WHAT’S NEXT: Opening Day. The Red Sox begin their season Friday with a three-game set against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway. The game will be televised on NESN starting at 7:30 p.m. Nate Eovaldi will get the start and Tommy Milone will get the ball for the Orioles.

Julian McWilliams

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack