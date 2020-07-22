fb-pixel

Wednesday’s Red Sox report: Starter Zack Godley pitches three hitless innings

By Julian McWilliams Globe Staff,Updated July 22, 2020, 45 minutes ago
Red Sox starter Zack Godley struck out two Blue Jays in his three innings Wednesday night at Fenway.
Red Sox starter Zack Godley struck out two Blue Jays in his three innings Wednesday night at Fenway.Jim Davis/Globe Staff

SCORE: Blue Jays 2, Red Sox 0

BREAKDOWN: The rain ended this contest with the Blue Jays holding a 2-0 lead heading into the bottom of the fifth inning. Starter Zack Godley pitched three scoreless innings without allowing a hit, and he struck out two. Brian Johnson pitched the fourth inning. The Blue Jays got on the board on a Vladimir Guerrero Jr. two-run home run to left.

WHAT’S NEXT: Opening Day. The Red Sox begin their season Friday with a three-game set against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway. The game will be televised on NESN starting at 7:30 p.m. Nate Eovaldi will get the start and Tommy Milone will get the ball for the Orioles.

Julian McWilliams

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack