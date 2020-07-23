fb-pixel
TV CRITIC'S CORNER

‘Between the World and Me’ coming to HBO

By Matthew Gilbert Globe Staff,Updated July 23, 2020, 1 hour ago
Ta-Nehisi Coates said in a statement that there is "no better home ... than HBO" for the adaptation of his award-winning book.
HBO is going to adapt a stage version of Ta-Nehisi Coates’s “Between the World and Me” for the small screen.

Written as a letter to Coates’s son about being Black in America, the 2015 book became a bestseller, a Pulitzer finalist, and the winner of the National Book Award for Nonfiction. It was adapted for the stage in 2018 by Kamilah Forbes, who will direct the HBO version. Coates and Forbes have a long-standing friendship after meeting at Howard University. “I’ve been working with Kamilah for almost as long as I’ve been a writer,” Coates said in a statement. “I can think of no one better to put ‘Between the World and Me’ on screen and no better home for it than HBO.”

The HBO special will feature some of the same elements of the stage production, including documentary footage, readings from the book, animation, and archival material.

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.