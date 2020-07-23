‘Between the World and Me’ coming to HBO

HBO is going to adapt a stage version of Ta-Nehisi Coates’s “Between the World and Me” for the small screen.

Written as a letter to Coates’s son about being Black in America, the 2015 book became a bestseller, a Pulitzer finalist, and the winner of the National Book Award for Nonfiction. It was adapted for the stage in 2018 by Kamilah Forbes, who will direct the HBO version. Coates and Forbes have a long-standing friendship after meeting at Howard University. “I’ve been working with Kamilah for almost as long as I’ve been a writer,” Coates said in a statement. “I can think of no one better to put ‘Between the World and Me’ on screen and no better home for it than HBO.”