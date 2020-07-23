Bibliophiles: Yiyun Li on Shakespeare, ‘War and Peace,’ and ‘Moby-Dick’

BOOKS : What gave you the idea for the “War and Peace” project?

In Yiyun Li’s newest novel, “Must I Go,” a woman begins reading the diary of a former lover only to annotate it with her own version of what happened. A native of Beijing, the award-winning writer moved to America in 1996. She has written five previous works of fiction and the memoir “Dear Friend, From My Life I Write to You in Your Life.” She teaches creative writing at Princeton University and is a contributing editor to the Brooklyn-based literary magazine A Public Space. In March she led a group reading of “War and Peace” on the publication’s website.

LI: I reread the novel every year. When it looked like we were going into lockdown I thought that maybe I could invite a few readers to read the novel with me to help people pass the time. I was surprised hundreds joined us. The novel is just like life. Some people skip the war or the boring parts but I never skip anything because reading the novel is the closest to living everyday life.





BOOKS: Did reading the novel with other people change the book for you?

LI: This was the most memorable reading of the novel for myself because I learned so much. I’m an amateur reader, not a Tolstoy expert. People brought their expertise into the discussion. Some people shared maps from the 1800s of how the French army invaded Russia. Suddenly the book became visual.





BOOKS: Have current events inspired any other type of reading projects for you?

LI: I promised myself when Trump was elected I would spend every day reading Shakespeare instead of reading the news. That has been a sanity-saving measure. I’ve read all the plays, and some of them twice, but I haven’t finished the sonnets I’m sorry to say.

BOOKS: Is there another book you reread regularly as you do “War and Peace?”

LI: I spend six months reading “War and Peace,” and then the other six months reading “Moby-Dick.” It’s always just a few pages with my morning coffee. It’s a way to structure my life. Every year there are two things I know will happen. There will be six months of “War and Peace” and six months of “Moby-Dick.” Other things are not in my control.





BOOKS: What else are you reading?

LI: After I finished “War and Peace” I felt a little lost. I started rereading Montaigne’s essays and am still reading those. When I’m working on a novel I typically read books that have a mood I want to achieve. So I’m reading “Mouchette” by George Bernanos in both English and the original French. I only get through a couple of pages a day. I’m also reading his “Under the Sun of Satan” just to enjoy it. I’m reading Elizabeth Bowen’s short stories with the writer Edmund White. With another friend I’m reading a Rebecca West novel, “The Fountain Overflows.” Then on A Public Space I’m reading Henry James’s “The Turn of the Screw” with Garth Greenwell. I read probably six hours a day.





BOOKS: What else do you read besides fiction?

LI: Diaries, journals, and letters. I’m enjoying “Two Gardeners,” the letters between the New Yorker editor Katharine White and garden writer Elizabeth Lawrence. I love it. At first they only write about gardens and then over time became more personal. They mention a husband in the hospital or a mother who is dying.

BOOKS: What kind of reader were you as a child?

LI: I was a big reader but I did not have access to books. I didn’t see a library until I was in middle school. Not having books cultivated a hunger for them. I would read anything, even the newspapers wrapped around meat. When I moved to Iowa City I would go to the public library and go from shelf to shelf picking up books by authors I didn’t know. I discovered a lot of writers that way, like A.S. Byatt. There was a long shelf of Edmund White’s books, and I read those never thinking that one day we would become such good friends.





BOOKS: Is there any other book that might help you through the pandemic?

LI: I would like to reread “Don Quixote” just for the laughs. The last time I read it I just laughed and laughed and laughed. I’m such a giggler. I think I just need some books to make me giggle.

