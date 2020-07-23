Heroes remembered, photographer revealed, conspiracist called out, LGBT fest online

In addition, WGBH has put online the full interviews conducted with Lewis and Vivian for “Eyes on the Prize,” the groundbreaking 1987 documentary series about the civil rights movement. They’re available via the American Archive of Public Broadcasting , a collaboration between WGBH and the Library of Congress.

Two heroic Americans who together helped advance a great cause died on July 17. US Representative John Lewis and the Rev. C.T. Vivian were giants of the civil rights movement. They both figure in the “American Experience” documentary “Freedom Riders.” Stanley Nelson’s film, which won three 2011 Emmys, looks back at the 400 young men and women who braved violence and imprisonment to integrate interstate buses in the South. In honor of Lewis and Vivian, PBS has started streaming the documentary on pbs.org and via the PBS video app.

Advertisement

Earlier this month saw the release of “John Lewis: Good Trouble.” Dawn Porter’s documentary now becomes a valediction as well as tribute. It’s currently screening at the West Newton Cinema — yes, the theater has reopened — and can be streamed via the Coolidge Corner Theatre, in Brookline, and Cabot Street Cinema, in Beverly.

Go to: www.pbs.org/wgbh/americanexperience/films/freedomriders; americanarchive.org/catalog/cpb-aacip_151-8k74t6fv60; www.westnewtoncinema.com/weekly-schedule; coolidge.org/films/john-lewis-good-trouble; thecabot.org.

Helmut Newton, "Self-portrait, Monte Carlo," 1993 Helmut Newton Foundation

Newtonian physics

Helmut Newton (1920-2004) went about his business in as single-minded a fashion as any photographer in the medium’s history. Or maybe “single-bodied” would be a better term. Newton loved photographing a particular kind of gorgeous woman — high-fashion Amazons — with very long legs and very large breasts. They also tended to wear lots of makeup, stiletto heels, and little or nothing else.

The man who emerges in “Helmut Newton: The Bad and the Beautiful” is quite winning: shrewd and affable, amused and amusing. He recalls his father telling him, “ ‘You’ll end up in the gutter, my boy.' He was right; I did. But I had a good time in the gutter.” It’s easy to see why everyone interviewed in Gero von Boehm’s film adores him. Adoration offerers include Vogue’s Anna Wintour and several women who posed for Newton: Isabella Rosellini, Grace Jones, Claudia Schiffer, Charlotte Rampling.

Advertisement

The documentary, which is engaging and energetic, has three major weaknesses. More on Newton’s life would have been welcome. Born in Berlin, he fled to Asia, in 1938. He ended up in Australia that year. Next thing we know, it’s the ’70s and his double-dare-you photos are a glossy-magazine mainstay. Those images are familiar. The three-plus decades in between aren’t. Now there’s a story crying out to be told. Second, all the fawning over Newton gets a bit tiresome. Art that prides itself on being provocative yet doesn’t encourage argument, or even discussion, isn’t art. It’s a version of kitsch. Finally, what’s so limiting about Newton’s work isn’t its relentless objectifying of women, bad enough as that is (every time he says “girl” or “girls” when referring to his models you wince). It’s that what his tableaux have to offer is a eunuch’s view of sex: wide-eyed yet emotionless, overheated yet chilly. It isn’t the unreality of fantasy. It’s the unreality of incomprehension.

“Helmut Newton: The Bad and the Beautiful” can be streamed via the Coolidge Corner’s Virtual Screening Room.

Go to coolidge.org/films/helmut-newton-bad-and-beautiful.

Alex Jones, with megaphone, leads a protest in Austin, Texas, last April. Callaghan O'Hare/REUTERS

Lizard king

Advertisement

A very different fantasy world is on display in “United States of Conspiracy,” and it’s vastly more troubling. The “Frontline” documentary looks at Alex Jones, of InfoWars fame. Jones has spent a quarter century peddling conspiracy theories about everything from 9/11 (inside job, of course) to the 2012 Sandy Hook elementary school shootings (murdered children? nah, actors). As vicious as they are preposterous, Jones’s rants beggar belief — except that, for millions, they don’t. Selling “gold, pills, and fear” has proven highly lucrative — and given Jones influence with the likes of Roger Stone, who’s interviewed, and a certain incumbent president.

A lot gets packed into an hour. Still, might room have been made to place Jones in a larger context of what the historian Richard Hofstadter famously called “the paranoid style in American history”? It’s also a bit of a cheat that we hear from Jones’s wife several times before learning that the couple is bitterly estranged; or that a forceful and articulate critic is identified simply as a Houston attorney until, at the very end, he’s revealed as a lawyer representing Sandy Hook parents. Bias isn’t a disqualification. It can enhance insight. But it does need to be acknowledged. Just because Jones doesn’t play by the rules doesn’t mean a film about him shouldn’t.

“United States of Conspiracy” airs July 28 at 10 p.m. on WGBH 2 and YouTube. It can also be streamed on the “Frontline” website and via the PBS video app.

Go to pbs.org/frontline.

Advertisement

From "Pier Kids." Courtesy Wicked Queer

Virtually yours

Wicked Queer, the annual LGBTQ+ film festival, goes virtual this year on Xerb.tv. Postponed from last spring, it runs through Aug. 2. This is the 36th Wicked Queer fest. On the bill are 23 feature films and 16 shorts programs. There are both narrative and nonfiction titles. Among the latter are Elegance Bratton’s “Pier Kids,” about three homeless young people in New York, and Graham Kolbiens’s “Queer Japan.” In keeping with festival tradition, numerous conversations with participating filmmakers will be offered — this year, via Zoom.

Go to www.wickedqueer.org.

Mark Feeney can be reached at mark.feeney@globe.com.