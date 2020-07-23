Livestream set for Commonwealth Shakespeare Company’s ‘The Tempest’

While it will lack the open-air atmosphere that helps make Free Shakespeare on the Common productions special, Commonwealth Shakespeare Company has found a way to present “The Tempest” this summer after all.
That way involves — what else? — a livestream.
CSC announced Thursday that the cast that had been scheduled to perform “The Tempest” on Boston Common this summer before COVID-19 intervened — including John Douglas Thompson as the island sorcerer Prospero — will deliver a script-in-hand performance on Aug. 6 at 7 p.m. on CSC’s YouTube channel. That channel can be accessed via www.commshakes.org.
Though the performance will be free, there is a “suggested donation” of $20 to benefit next year’s rescheduled CSC production of “The Tempest” on the Common.
