Local bestsellers for the week ending July 19

2. Where the Crawdads Sing Delia Owens Putnam

3. The Order Daniel Silva Harper

4. Utopia Avenue David Mitchell Random House

5. 28 Summers Elin Hilderbrand Little Brown

6. American Dirt Jeanine Cummins Flatiron Books

7. Friends and Strangers J. Courtney Sullivan Knopf

8. Sex and Vanity Kevin Kwan Doubleday

9. Such a Fun Age Kiley Reid Putnam

10. The Guest List Lucy Foley Morrow

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. How to Be an Antiracist Ibram X. Kendi One World

Advertisement

2. Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man Mary L. Trump S&S

3. The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz Erik Larson Crown

4. Untamed Glennon Doyle The Dial Press

5. The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir John Bolton S&S

6. Between the World and Me Ta-Nehisi Coates One World

7. Me and White Supremacy Layla Saad Sourcebooks

8. Begin Again: James Baldwin’s America and Its Urgent Lessons for Our Own Eddie S. Glaude Crown

9. Breath James Nestor Riverhead Books

10. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

1. The Nickel Boys Colson Whitehead Anchor

2. Normal People Sally Rooney Hogarth

3. Circe Madeline Miller Back Bay

4. The Overstory Richard Powers Norton

5. Little Fires Everywhere Celeste Ng Penguin

6. Chances Are... Richard Russo Vintage

7. Beach Read Emily Henry Berkeley

Advertisement

8. This Tender Land William Kent Krueger Atria

9. The Bluest Eye Toni Morrison Vintage

10. A Gentleman in Moscow Amor Towles Penguin

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. White Fragility Robin DiAngelo Beacon Press

2. So You Want to Talk About Race Ijeoma Oluo Seal Press

3. Just Mercy Bryan Stevenson One World

4. Stamped from the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America Ibram X. Kendi Bold Type Books

5. Born A Crime Trevor Noah One World

6. The Color of Law Richard Rothenstein Liveright

7. My Grandmother’s Hands Resmaa Menakem Central Recovery Press

8. The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness Michelle Alexander New Press

9. The Warmth of Other Suns Isabel Wilkerson Vintage

10. Say Nothing Patrick Radden Keefe Anchor

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, July 19. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.