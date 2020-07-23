Virtual author readings for July 26-Aug. 1

Francine Hirsch (”Soviet Judgment at Nuremberg: A New History of the International Military Tribunal After World War II”) is in conversation with Joshua Rubenstein (”The Last Days of Stalin”) at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... Alaya Dawn Johnson (”Trouble the Saints”) is in conversation with Kate Elliot (”Court of Fives”) at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books...

TUESDAY

Michelle Bowdler (”Is Rape a Crime? A Memoir, an Investigation, and a Manifesto”) is in conversation with Alex Marzano-Lesnevich (”The Fact of a Body: A Murder and a Memoir”) at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... R.A. Salvatore (”Relentless: A Drizzt Novel”) reads at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith... Jennifer Rosner (”The Yellow Bird Sings”), Alka Joshi (”The Henna Artist”), and Nguyễn Phan Quế Mai (”The Mountains Sing”) discuss heroine-led historical fiction at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books... David James Poissant (”Lake Life”) and Mark Polanzak (”The OK End of Funny Town”) read at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books...

WEDNESDAY

Advertisement

Christina Chiu (”Beauty: A Novel”) and Pam Houston (”Deep Creek: Finding Hope in the High Country”) read at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... Marlo Thomas and Phil Donahue (”What Makes a Marriage Last”) read at 5 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith...

THURSDAY

Sara Faith Alterman (”Let’s Never Talk About This Again: A Memoir”) is in conversation with Boston Globe writer Meredith Goldstein at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... Esther Kinsky (”Grove”) is in conversation with Claire Louise-Bennett (”Pond”) at 5 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith...

Advertisement

FRIDAY

Alexander Keyssar (”Why Do We Still Have the Electoral College?”) is in conversation with Harvard Kennedy School fellow Miles Rapoport at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store...

SATURDAY

No Events

Some events may require online registration. Send announcements to boston.globe.bookings@gmail.com at least two weeks before event date. Events are subject to change.