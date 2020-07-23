What’s happening (digitally) in the arts world

Elliott Jerome Brown Jr.'s "Not yet titled (After Live, Laugh, Love)" is part of the online exhibition "A Language for Intimacy."

LOWELL FOLK FESTIVAL The Lowell Folk Festival is the latest live event to go virtual, offering a mix of standout sets from previous festivals, specially recorded new content from Irish, Colombian, and Québecois ensembles, and a re-airing of a 1990s radio series by the late Joe Wilson of the National Council for the Traditional Arts. July 24-26. www.lowellfolkfestival.org

ANDREW BIRD The self-dubbed “singer, violinist and whistler” livestreams a set from his backyard with Americana roots singer-songwriter Madison Cunningham. In a tweet, Bird has promised “[opportunities] for embarrassment” and “elements of danger” — for him, not you, of course. Ticketed. July 25, 8 p.m. www.andrewbird.net

Advertisement

ZOË MADONNA

Classical

TANGLEWOOD Tanglewood has a generous week of online programming, including a Saturday recital by violinist Augustin Hadelich and pianist Orion Weiss with repertoire by Debussy, Brahms, and John Adams (July 25); a Tuesday evening family concert with WBUR family podcast “Circle Round” (July 28); and Silkroad Ensemble presenting two world premieres conceived through long-distance collaborations. www.bso.org

ANIMAL CROSSING OPERA We’ve seen weddings in “Animal Crossing: New Horizons,” we’ve seen graduation ceremonies — and now there’s an opera. Due Donne Productions, founded by two New England Conservatory graduates, has created a 30-minute version of Humperdinck’s “Hansel and Gretel” staged inside the mega-popular video game, and singers recorded themselves to sync up. Don’t worry, these sopranos sing better than your villagers do. Premieres on YouTube July 24. www.duedonneproductions.com

ZOË MADONNA

ARTS

Theater

OLE WHITE SUGAH DADDY Developed through the Boston Project, SpeakEasy Stage Company’s new-play development program, Obehi Janice’s “Ole White Sugah Daddy” is “about love, identity, and the tension between striving and thriving,” according to SpeakEasy’s 2017 synopsis. After Lynn, “a rising star in the startup industries of Boston and Cambridge,” seeks an investor for her new venture, “race, class and color collide in her private life, her public persona, and her cyper footprint,” according to the synopsis. An actress as well as a playwright, Janice gave memorable performances in Company One Theatre’s production of Young Jean Lee’s “We’re Gonna Die” and New Repertory Theatre’s staging of David Mamet’s “Oleanna.” Livestream benefit of “Ole White Sugah Daddy” for Black Girls Code and the Kilroys. $5-$100. July 24, at 8 p.m. www.eventbrite.com/e/aye-defys-kilroys-series-presents-ole-white-sugah-daddy-by-obehi-janice

Advertisement

STAND BY ME Jelani Remy, Kyler Taylor Parker, Alysha Umphress, and other cast members of the terrific 2018 off-Broadway revival of “Smokey Joe’s Café: The Songs of Leiber and Stoller” sing the revue’s finale “in honor of, and in solidarity with, the Black Lives Matter movement.” www.playbill.com/article/cast-of-smokey-joes-cafe-reunite-to-perform-stand-by-me-in-solidarity-with-black-lives-matter

SHE LOVES ME Laura Benanti has seldom been better — and that’s saying something — than in the delightful 2016 Broadway revival of the Bock and Harnick musical about two feuding employees in a Budapest parfumerie who are unaware that they have been exchanging anonymous romantic letters. Costarring Zachary Levi, Jane Krakowski, and Gavin Creel. Available for streaming on PBS Passport.

DON AUCOIN

Dance

AMERICAN DANCE FESTIVAL In lieu of live performances this season, the renowned festival is populating its website with lots of virtual opportunities, from streamed discussions to the “Movies by Movers” series. The festival’s landing page currently highlights a terrific film, Dance in America’s “Free to Dance.” The three-hour documentary illuminates the pivotal role of Black dancers and choreographers in the development and evolution of American modern dance. www.americandancefestival.org

Advertisement

KAREN CAMPBELL

Visual Arts

A LANGUAGE FOR INTIMACY Boston Center for the Arts partners with New York’s Abrons Arts Center for an exhibition about connecting in this time of isolation, upheaval, and societal reckoning. It pairs writing with art, one spelunking into the deep cave of the other, and takes us from the inside of a pregnant woman’s body to the jetties of Sicily. At times playful, “A Language for Intimacy” is nonetheless prickly, a reminder that intimacy requires exposure. Through Aug. 30. alanguageforintimacy.com/

CATE McQUAID

EVENTS

Comedy

THE COMEDY STUDIO: VIRTUALLY THE SAME The Studio continues its Saturday night headlining series bringing in friends of the club from around the country. This week Rick Jenkins hosts Erica Rhodes, Carmen Lagala, Carmen Morales, and Big D. July 25, 8 p.m. $10. www.thecomedystudio.com

COMICS RISING: LIVE STREAM 3.0 Reece Cotton hosts the third online edition of her “Comics Rising” series with up-and-coming stand-ups. On the bill this week — Denise Morin, Chewy May, Rhodes Pierre, and Tooky Kavanagh, and possibly a few additions to be announced. July 30, 8 p.m. $10. www.comicsrising.com

WE’RE FINE — THE COMEDY SHOW Kelly MacFarland and Dan Crohn have transitioned their delightful “I’m Fine” talk show into a monthly stand-up show, so their guests can perform again. This edition features Lamont Price, Langston Kerman, Nora Panahi, and Laura Severse. July 30, 8 p.m. Free. Register at www.eventbrite.com

NICK A. ZAINO III

Advertisement

Family

OIL PASTEL ART WORKSHOP This workshop caters to 4- to 10-year-olds with artistic ambitions. While stuck at home, kids can tune in with Instructor Maria and learn about color mixing and creating vibrant oil paintings. Parents are responsible for gathering the materials in advance. July 25, 11 a.m. $10, www.minni.space

SOUTHWICK’S ZOO ZOOFARI DRIVE-THRU Experience the 200-acre expanse of Southwick’s Zoo from the comfort of your car with the family. Held after normal operating hours, these 45-minute drive-thru tours allow visitors to see the animals that are more active around the late afternoon, evening, and dusk. Tours must be booked in advance online. July 27 and 29, 4:30 to 7 p.m., $60 per car, www.southwickszoo.com

DITI KOHLI