US COVID-19 cases top 4 million; California reports record daily deaths

The U.K. government announced more funding for a facility to scale up production of any successful shot. China will provide a $1 billion loan for Latin American and Caribbean countries to access its vaccine.

Roche Holding’s chief executive officer said a shortage of Covid-19 tests may last for months. The world’s largest cinema chain delayed reopening its U.S. theaters until mid- to late August. South African state schools will close for four weeks as a preacautionary step.

U.S. coronavirus cases surpassed 4 million, doubling over a span of six weeks after infections surged in Sun Belt states. Deaths in California and Florida rose to records on Thursday.

Texas Virus Deaths Surge in Border Towns

Texas posted its third-worst virus death toll as fatalities surged in sparsely populated border regions. Statewide, 173 Covid-19 fatalities were reported, bringing the cumulative tally since the pandemic emerged to 4,521.

In Hidalgo County, home to border towns such as McAllen, there were 33 virus deaths on Wednesday, a 9% increase, state health department data showed. Cameron County reported 11 new fatalities, an 8.7% jump. Combined, those counties account for less than 5% of the Lone Star state’s population but 12% of its Covid-19 deaths thus far.

Hospital networks in both counties are straining. Hidalgo County’s caseload has expanded 12-fold this month, while Cameron’s has almost tripled, state figures showed.

The statewide hospital census published on Thursday included only about 85% of the state’s facilities “due to a transition in reporting to comply with new federal requirements,” the health department said on its website.

U.S. Cases Exceed 4 Million

Confirmed Covid-19 cases in the U.S. increased 1.7% compared with the same time Wednesday to 4 million, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg News. The number broke the 2 million mark on June 10, indicating that cases doubled over the past six weeks. The percentage gain in cases was in line the average daily increase of 1.8% over the past week. Deaths rose 0.9% to 143,701.

Florida posted a record 173 new Covid-19 deaths among residents, pushing the cumulative total to 5,518, according to a state Department of Health report Thursday.

California reported a record 157 new virus deaths, pushing its total fatalities to 8,027, according to state health data. Infections climbed by 12,040, second only to Wednesday's tally for the biggest daily jump. The increase brought the total number of cases to 425,616, the highest in the U.S.

Arizona reported 2,335 new cases, an increase of 1.6% to a total of 152,944, below the 2% prior seven-day average. Arizona also reported 89 new fatalities, bringing the death toll to 3,063.

Infections in Illinois, which are down from a peak in May, reached the highest daily total in two months on Thursday after the state reported 1,624 new cases, the highest since May 25. The number of deaths, however, has not seen the same level of increase and has been at or below 25 over the last two weeks.

South Africa Closes Schools

South African state schools are closing for four weeks amid concern that they lack proper protocols and sufficient protective equipment to keep teachers and pupils safe, President Cyril Ramaphosa said in a televised address.

“We have taken a deliberately cautious approach to keep schools closed in a period when the country is expected to experience its greatest increase in infections,” he said. “It is important to ensure that schools do not become sites of transmission.”

Florida Rules Out New Restrictions

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said there was no need to impose new restrictions despite the record number of virus fatalities reported Thursday.

“When the state reports that, that’s not saying those deaths occurred last night,” said DeSantis, a Republican. “Sometimes those can go back months.”

He said measures already in place, like local mask requirements and social distancing, were helping contain the outbreak. “We’re not going to restrict businesses,” he said.

WHO Set to Study Virus Origin in China

China is showing readiness to organize the World Health Organization’s long-delayed study of the virus’s animal origins, said Mike Ryan, head of the WHO’s Health Emergencies Program. The WHO’s advance team is set to travel to Beijing soon.

It’s not too late for the three worst-hit countries -- the U.S., Brazil and India -- to get the spread under control, according to Covid-19 lead technical officer Maria Van Kerkhove. Countries should consider restrictions and closures on bars and nightclubs, though blanket shutdowns aren’t necessary, she said.

Cuomo Says NYC Must Lure Residents Back

The coronavirus has driven people and businesses from New York City, and “we have to get them back,” Governor Andrew Cuomo said.

Top restaurants, cultural institutions and Broadway remain closed, and increases in crime, homelessness and graffiti are “aggravating factors,” said Cuomo, a Democrat.

In March and April, New York City was the epicenter of the pandemic in the U.S. On Thursday, the state reported 811 new cases, or a positive rate of 1.16%, and 13 deaths.

U.S. Cases May Be 200,000 Daily

U.S. testing czar Admiral Brett Giroir told Fox News “it is really impossible to track and trace 67,000 new cases a day, which probably means we have about 200,000 cases a day that are actually there.”

He also said most Sun Belt states “are seeing the tide turn” after soaring cases and rising deaths in recent weeks.

Confirmed cases in the U.S. have topped 70,000 four times in the last week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg.

Arizona Infection Rate Declines

Arizona reported a positivity rate of 26.7% Thursday, a decrease from 30.5% on Wednesday. While the infection rate and case numbers remain high, public-health experts say the state may have reached a peak.

South African Cases Surpass 400,000

The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in South Africa doubled over the past 17 days to surpass 400,000. More than 13,000 cases were reported for a second consecutive day on Thursday, bringing the cumulative total to 408,052 -- the world’s fifth highest. The government is keeping a close eye on the eastern KwaZulu-Natal province, which appears set to follow a trend of surging infections seen in the Western Cape, Gauteng and Eastern Cape regions, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize told lawmakers.

Houston-Area Virus ICU Use Drops

The number of Covid-19 patients requiring intensive-care unit beds in the Houston area dropped 16% to 733, the lowest in almost three weeks, according to the SouthEast Texas Regional Advisory Council.

Virus patients accounted for 39% of the region’s ICU beds as of late Wednesday, down from 45% a day earlier, the council said on its website. The tally covered Harris County, which includes Houston, and eight surrounding counties.

AMC Delays Reopening U.S. Theatres Again

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., the world’s largest cinema chain, delayed the reopening of its U.S. theaters to mid- to late August after Hollywood studios again pushed back their biggest movies. It had planned to reopen them July 30, hoping to catch at least some of the traditional summer-movie season with a few major releases.

U.S. Jobless Claims Rise for First Time Since March

U.S. jobless claims rose last week for the first time since March, the clearest sign yet of a pause in the economic recovery as cases surge in much of the country and force businesses to close once again.