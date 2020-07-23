Fairy houses, deals in the Berkshires, and Viking’s new Mississippi cruises

Looking for fun, creative, and tasty summer experiences? Highfield Hall & Gardens in Falmouth has announced two culinary programs, the locally sourced “Farm to Table” series and “Sizzlin’ Summer Fare” with global flavors. Keeping each participant’s health in mind, every class will meet outdoors on the lawn or on the porch, with plenty of space for socially-distant learning. Surrounded by the property’s flowers, fresh herb gardens, and beautiful views, participants will explore the best in grilling techniques and recipes (every Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., through Sept. 2; $60-$70). While you’re there, don’t miss the outdoor summer exhibition, “Your Utopia: Lessons From the Fairies,” featuring fairy house creations — made by artists, families, and children — nestled along paths, nooks, and crannies on the property (through Sept. 30; 508-495-1878, highfieldhallandgardens.org/ ).

Red Lion Inn in Stockbridge.

SUMMER SAVINGS IN THE BERKSHIRES

Take advantage of low prices in the bucolic Berkshires this summer with the 30 percent discounts offered at the Red Lion Inn in Stockbridge. Welcoming guests back to its iconic front porch — with relaxing rocking chairs — the inn is serving al fresco breakfast, lunch, and dinner at The Courtyard, as well as seasonal cocktails and drafts from local craft breweries like Berkshires Brewing Company. The main dining room is now also open for meals. Getting out in nature is easy, as the inn is surrounded by forests with hundreds of walking paths, foot trails, and steep climbs suitable for hiking or biking. Rates from $150 per night with the 30 percent discount. 413-298-5545, www.redlioninn.com/getaway-deals. If you’ve got a hankering for some tasty takeout, it’s a short hop to Truc Orient Express in West Stockbridge, a 42-year-old, family-run restaurant serving authentic Vietnamese foods available for curbside pickup Thursday through Sunday. 413-232-4204, www.facebook.com/TrucRestaurant/

Diners on the Lobster Trap patio.

OLD-SCHOOL SEAFOOD IN THE SUNSHINE

Get out of town on a lobster-centric road trip to the Lobster Trap in Bourne, located just 2 miles from the Bourne Bridge rotary, on Shore Road overlooking the Back River. Guests can enjoy summer breezes on the patio while gorging on popular items such as traditional lobster rolls, steamed whole lobsters (with potato salad and corn), and lobster Reubens, grilled on marble rye with sauerkraut and Swiss cheese. Not a lobster fan? The menu offers a variety of local seafood sourced straight from fishing boats including crabs, quahogs, mussels, steamers, fish, and more. (There are also burgers and barbecue ribs for carnivores.) Online ordering for pickup and take-home also available. 508-759-7600, www.lobstertrap.net/

The Roxbury at Stratton Falls. Nils Schlebusch

THERE:

MUSIC-THEMED GETAWAY

Those looking for a not-too-far-away getaway can take a music-themed trip to the Catskill Mountains in upstate New York. The recently reopened Museum at Bethel Woods, the historic site of 1969′s Woodstock festival, is once again welcoming visitors to experience its immersive multimedia exhibits that take you on a journey through the cultural transformations of the decade with artifacts, films, music, and more. (No more than 25 percent occupancy allowed to ensure social distancing; www.bethelwoodscenter.org/museum.) It’s a 90-minute drive north to stay at The Roxbury at Stratton Falls, a whimsical hotel offering fully-immersive stays in rooms such as “Tony’s Dancefloor,” a nod to the disco era, and “The Partridge Nest,” inspired by the artist Mondrian and the Partridge Family bus. Or sing your way along the yellow brick road for a stay in The Wizard’s Emeralds, an over-the-top Oz-themed room. Rates from $139 a night. 607-326-7200, theroxburyexperience.com

VIKING ADDS 2023 MISSISSIPPI CRUISES

Plan ahead for sailing along the mighty Mississippi with Viking. The company’s first custom vessel, Viking Mississippi, makes its debut in August 2022, though with many of its first voyages sold out, Viking has made additional 2023 sailings available for booking now. Four eight- to 15-day cruises — America’s Great River, America’s Heartland, Heart of the Delta, and Southern Celebration — are scheduled for ports of call in seven US states: Louisiana (Baton Rouge, Darrow, New Orleans, and St. Francisville); Mississippi (Natchez and Vicksburg); Tennessee (Memphis); Missouri (Hannibal, St. Louis); Iowa (Burlington, Dubuque, and Davenport); Wisconsin (La Crosse); and Minnesota (Red Wing, St. Paul). The new state-of-the-art Viking Mississippi will host 386 guests in 193 all outside staterooms. Inaugural pricing starts at $3,699 per person, with discounted airfare from $199 per person. 800-304-9616, www.vikingrivercruises.com/ships/mississippi/viking-mississippi.html

The hand sanitizer from Sanitizer.com.

EVERYWHERE:

SANITIZER SUBSCRIPTION SERVICE

Whether journeying across country or to the supermarket, hand sanitizer is a needed travel accessory that is often hard to find. Founded as a solution to unethical hoarding, price gouging, and product shortage, Sanitizer.com is a US-based subscription service that helps keep your hands and devices germ-free with high-quality, multipurpose sanitizer sprays. Created in strict accordance with WHO’s guidelines, the 80 percent-alcohol-based formula can disinfect hands as well as sanitize high-touch surfaces. Simply sign up for a monthly subscription, and choose either one sanitizer for $6.99 or three for $20 to be delivered to your door monthly. The 2-ounce bottles are ideal when you’re on the go and washing hands isn’t possible. www.sanitizer.com

NECEE REGIS

Necee Regis can be reached at neceeregis@gmail.com.