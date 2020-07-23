Heavenly ice cream sundaes from The Scoop N Scootery, delivered to your door

Luckily, there’s a place that provides it. The Scoop N Scootery — which began as a mobile dessert delivery service out of Tufts University — recently expanded their business. They branched out from Tufts to a small storefront in East Arlington, and now they have a shop in Allston, too, with delivery powered by Uber Eats. This means that they now reach Boston, Brookline, Cambridge, Chestnut Hill, and beyond. It also means you don’t have to leave your comfortable abode for a towering vat of hot fudge.

When it’s 95 degrees in the shade and sweating-in-the-shower humid, you need ice cream sundaes delivered to your door. An indulgence, maybe, but one we’ve earned this year.

Yes, it’s possible to order ice cream from any number of delivery services. But these creations really are special, enough to put a smile on the face of the most dejected, bored, lonely COVID-era kid (or parent).

First off, they specialize in sundaes, which ups the special-occasion quotient. Next, these concoctions transcend mere hot fudge, whipped cream, and a cherry. Oh, no. A recent new creation is the Garland: ‘Smores ice cream topped with marshmallow Fluff, doughy sugar cookie bites, frosted rice crispy treats, fudge, graham crackers, and homemade whipped cream. Is it the same as being able to go camping? Not quite. Is it delicious? Most definitely. For those missing picnic gatherings, there’s the A La Mode: baked apple pie (crust and all), caramel, and whipped cream.

Purists will be happy here, too. While some ice cream parlors specialize in New Age flavors that belong in candles instead of cones, Scoop sticks to the basics, with ultra-creamy Richardson’s as the base: chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, maybe peanut butter cup.

Instead, the real fun lies in choosing your own singularly weird toppings combination. My 9-year-old spent a half-hour trying to design the perfect creation from the enormous list of Customization Station options. He ended up with mint chip ice cream with gummy bears and whipped cream (who am I to judge?), but the options really do seem endless: blueberry muffin bites, cheesecake bites, waffle cone bits, Nutella sauce, cinnamon pop tarts, crushed cannoli shells, pretzels, you name it.

In an age when we have so little control over the world around us, it’s nice to feel that we can at least engineer an ice cream sundae — and have it materialize at our doorstep in under an hour. In ice cream, there is power.

75 Linden St., Allston, 617-208-8016; 112 Mass Ave. Arlington, 781-777-2830, www.thescoopnscootery.com

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.