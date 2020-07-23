fb-pixel
Summertime snack baskets available for pickup at the Godfrey Hotel

They're perfect for COVID-era outdoor dates

By Diti Kohli Globe Correspondent,Updated July 23, 2020, 27 minutes ago
The Godfrey Hotel Boston launches picnic baskets to go.
The Godfrey Hotel Boston and Roche Bros. Supermarkets teamed up to make a to-go summertime picnic basket available for pickup at the Downtown Crossing hotel. It’s made to munch on as a midday snack in Boston Common or enjoy on a COVID-era outdoor date.

Each $50 basket comes packed with Stonewall Kitchen Classic Fig Jam, Cabot Private Stock White Cheddar Cheese, Olli Salumeria Genoa, Carr’s Crackers, and a variety of fresh fruit. Picnickers can also choose from a selection of red and white wines to wash down those munchies.

Orders must be placed at least 24 hours in advance by calling the hotel at 617-804-2000 and picked up at 505 Washington St. For more information, visit www.godfreyhotelboston.com. You don’t have to be a guest at the hotel to order the basket.

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ditikohli_