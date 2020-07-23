Summertime snack baskets available for pickup at the Godfrey Hotel

The Godfrey Hotel Boston and Roche Bros. Supermarkets teamed up to make a to-go summertime picnic basket available for pickup at the Downtown Crossing hotel. It’s made to munch on as a midday snack in Boston Common or enjoy on a COVID-era outdoor date.

Each $50 basket comes packed with Stonewall Kitchen Classic Fig Jam, Cabot Private Stock White Cheddar Cheese, Olli Salumeria Genoa, Carr’s Crackers, and a variety of fresh fruit. Picnickers can also choose from a selection of red and white wines to wash down those munchies.