Where to get takeout cocktails

In Dorchester and the South End, Yellow Door Taqueria (2297 Dorchester Ave. at Adams Street and 384 Harrison Ave. at Traveler Street) offers pouched margaritas to go for $12 each in fun flavors: vanilla, lime leaf, spiced pineapple, and more. Also try summery specials like daquiris and piña coladas. Near South Station, drop by Stillwater (120 Kingston St. at Essex Street) to drown your sorrows in $12 portable whiskey punch.

Booze : Now that Governor Charlie Baker has signed legislation allowing restaurants to offer mixed drinks to go with takeout food orders, it’s possible to enjoy restaurant-quality cocktails from the comfort of your couch. Here’s a running list of restaurants that are offering mixed drinks for takeaway; check online for more updates.

In the Seaport, mezze parlor Committee (50 Northern Ave. at Fan Pier Boulevard) sells $30 bottled Negronis for two, plus specials like Charanda with pineapple and turmeric bitters. Nearby, Davio’s (50 Liberty Drive at Fan Pier Boulevard) offers to-go sangria ($16) in red, white, or rosé; GreCo (200 Pier Four Blvd. at Northern Avenue) sells $8 basil-watermelon and cinnamon-orange-pomegranate granitas.

A few blocks away in Fort Point, slip into Barbara Lynch’s Sportello (348 Congress St. at Thomson Place) for $26, 12-ounce bottled tropical cocktails: Mai Tais, daiquiris, and piña coladas. They’re also available at South End sister restaurant The Butcher Shop (552 Tremont St. at Waltham Street). If you’re really having a bad day, walk over to Frenchie (560 Tremont St. at Waltham Street) for a $15 take-home martini.

Meanwhile, the Back Bay’s Citrus & Salt (142 Berkeley St. at Columbus Avenue) offers $15 frozen drinks, such as margaritas, served out of a plastic palm tree souvenir cup (but do we really want to remember this summer?). Sister restaurant Buttermilk & Bourbon (160 Commonwealth Ave. at Dartmouth Street) pours potent $14 Hurricanes to go. And at the newly reopened Piattini (226 Newbury St. at Fairfield Street), try a $14 margarita.

Cambridge’s Puritan & Company (1166 Cambridge St. at Tremont Street) sells cocktails for two, so find a friend and imbibe a watermelon mojito, Negroni, or Brown Derby ($22 and up). Nearby at Trina’s Starlite Lounge in Somerville (3 Beacon St. at Dickinson Street), order an $11 raspberry fizz with your hot dogs and burgers. At Cook in Newton (825 Washington St. at Walnut Street), get frozen pouched margaritas and piña coladas for $14.

Reopenings: If you prefer to imbibe outside your home, a few new returns: Davis Square’s Foundry on Elm (255 Elm St. at Highland Avenue) and Union Square’s Independent (75 Union Square) and Brass Union (70 Union Square) are back; Foundry on Elm introduces a new patio. Outside, it’s first-come, first-served.

