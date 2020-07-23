18 Massachusetts residents charged in federal drug indictment

Federal prosecutors said Thursday that 18 people from Massachusetts were charged in connection to a “wide-ranging” fentanyl, heroin, crack, and cocaine trafficking operation.

Eight had already been arrested and charged in November, the US Attorney’s office said in a press release. Among them were Pedro Baez, 50, of Fitchburg; Anthony Baez, 31, of Fitchburg; Amanda Ford, 33, of Fitchburg; Monica Troche, 27, of Fitchburg; Branny Taveras, 37, of Fitchburg; Shastaalena Blair, 39, of Fitchburg; Jessica Hughes, 28, of Gardner, and Valerie Lucier, 30, of Fitchburg.

Pedro and Anthoney Baez were both held pending trial, prosecutors said. All eight face charges that include one count of conspiracy to distribute at least 500 grams of cocaine, 400 grams of fentanyl, 100 grams of heroin, and 28 grams of cocaine base.