Caffe Bella in Randolph to shut its doors permanently due to pandemic

“After almost 30 years in business, unfortunately the pandemic has caused the Caffe to call it a day! We are forever grateful to all of our guests,” the post said. “The employees and myself are devastated because we are a family. I am humbled and can’t put into words my feelings.”

After nearly three decades serving Italian cuisine to the community, Caffe Bella in Randolph will permanently shut its doors because of the pandemic.

Since the news was announced, over 100 people have shared the post and nearly 200 people have commented, expressing dismay about the end of one of their favorite eateries.

“We are so sad to hear of this news. Our family love the food and staff at Caffe Bella,” wrote Mark Pham. “Our kids could have the pasta bolognese every day! This is the best kept secret in Randolph! Thank you for making us feel like regulars and for the memories. We will miss you all and hope to see you again soon.”

Several users who commented reminisced on special occasions they celebrated at the restaurant over the years, including birthdays and anniversaries.

“This has been our favorite restaurant for 23 years!” Alicia Clark wrote. “We have celebrated most of our birthdays and anniversaries there! We will miss the amazing food and our favorite server Jill.”

“So hard to believe...so many great memories along with the amazing food and service,” Alyssa Uni said. “Very sad...Wish you all the best in your next endeavor. Caffe Bella was one of the best for food, service, and ambience. So very sad…”

