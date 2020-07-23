Catholic bishops in Mass. back push to reform police

“We acknowledge the vast majority of the police officers in the state of Massachusetts are capable and honorable public servants who serve and protect all residents with distinction,‘' the bishops wrote. “We strongly support legislation that draws the best ideas from each bill creating a best practice model for meaningful reform.‘'

“We pledge our full support to the cultural shift towards meaningful reforms in the area of racial injustice,‘' the bishops, including Cardinal Sean O’Malley from the Boston Archdiocese, said in a joint statement. “We must learn from our passive acceptance of inaction and not let this opportunity fade into the background...This will be a defining moment in Massachusetts history.”

Saying the time to end systemic racism that has haunted law enforcement for centuries has finally arrived, the Catholic bishops in Massachusetts Thursday offered their support for the reform of police practices in the state.

Advertisement

The bishops, in the statement issued by the Roman Catholic Bishops of Massachusetts Conference, noted that Gov. Charlie Baker and the Legislature are working through multiple approaches to changing the way police operate in the state. The full House is tackling the reform proposal Thursday and the Senate has passed its own version.

The bishops declined to endorse any specific proposal, leaving that issue to instead be decided by the political leaders. However, they applauded lawmakers for listening to the organizations representing Black, Latino and other communities of color along with police unions.

“The killing of George Floyd at the hands of officers of the Minneapolis police department finally triggered a movement that will not be deterred, will not be silent and will not die,‘' the bishops said. “The time has come for all of us to do our part to end racism and unite as one race. That time is now, let us seize this opportunity always remembering more work will remain.”

Advertisement

The bishops linked the current debate triggered by the homicide of Floyd to US Rep. John Lewis, the civil rights leader from Georgia who died last week.“Let us not forget why he lived – to end racism for all Americans,‘' they said.

In addition to O’Malley the signatories are Bishop Robert J. McManus of Worcester, Bishop Mitchell T. Rozanski of Springfield and Bishop Edgar M. da Cunha of Fall River.





































We must seize this opportunity with energy, determination and vigor. We must act now – it is our collective responsibility.









by saying the time to end systemic racism in law enforcement has arrived.





















John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.