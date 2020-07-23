Coronavirus ‘cluster’ identified in Chatham; 10 people tested positive after party

Duncanson said officials were told between 30 and 50 people may have attended the party, and contact tracing is underway. Under state public health guidelines, anyone who’s been in close contact with someone at the party should self-quarantine for 14 days, Duncanson said.

Robert Duncanson, Chatham’s director of health and natural resources, said in a phone interview that the state Department of Public Health recently informed the town of the cluster of cases, which “appear to be related to the same event.”

A COVID-19 “cluster” has emerged in Chatham, with at least 10 people who attended a party there on July 12 testing positive for the virus, a local health official said Thursday.

Officials were told a number of people who attended the party work in the restaurant industry, according to Duncanson.

And, he said, if a party attendee works in a particular restaurant, that restaurant should close for at least 24 hours to allow for cleaning and disinfecting. He said the town health agent on Wednesday informed local restaurants of the cluster and told them to advise staffers to be on the lookout for anyone with symptoms and to take “appropriate precautions.”

Duncanson said nine of the 10 party attendees who have tested positive do not live in Chatham.

“This was definitely our first cluster, absolutely,” Duncanson said.

A DPH spokeswoman said the state agency is aware of the situation but that the local board of health is taking the lead on the response.





