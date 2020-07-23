Debra Roberts is ready to lead the way on Stoughton’s diversity goals

Roberts, who chairs the Stoughton Diversity & Inclusion Organization and has lived in town for 32 years, plans to use her new position to help bring more diversity to town government and the schools.

“That was very surprising,” Roberts said in a phone interview. “But I validated it with the town historian, and the interim town clerk, who’s been around for a long time.”

When Debra Roberts won a seat on the Stoughton Select Board on June 9, she received the most votes of any candidate and the distinction of becoming the first Black person elected to the board.

“My goal is to help the town staff be representative of the makeup of the town,” she said. “I intend to help the town think of more robust ways to recruit and retain people of color into leadership roles in the town.”

About 27 percent of Stoughton’s approximately 28,000 residents are people of color, and about 14 percent are Black, according to data from Boston Indicators based on the 2013-2017 American Community Survey. The group helped write “Changing Faces of Greater Boston,” which reported in 2019 that the region’s non-white population is growing while key political, business, and civic leadership roles don’t reflect the increase.

Roberts — who has an MBA from Northeastern University — decided to run for Select Board because she wanted to use her finance background to help the town grow while controlling expenses. She advocated for business-friendly zoning changes in the downtown and for expanding the sewer system, as well as supporting a new fire station.

“I made it primarily about my financial skill set,” she said of her campaign. “You can see that I’m African-American, but I didn’t lead with that.”

Roberts added that she was known in the community for her work with the three-year-old Stoughton Diversity & Inclusion Organization, which has a mission of promoting “understanding each other and moving beyond tolerance to embracing, celebrating and sharing our diversity.”

The group holds a large annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day event and recently helped organize a well-attended Black Lives Matter march after the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

She also has been a member of the town Finance Committee and Board of Assessors and an elected Town Meeting representative.

Married to a retired Stoughton police officer who grew up in Duxbury, Rogers spent her childhood in St. Louis, where her mother was a teacher and her grandmother a registered nurse. Rogers and her husband have three grown children.

In her spare time, Rogers said she runs and goes to the gym at the Stoughton branch of the Old Colony YMCA — wearing a mask and practicing social distancing.

“She’s a builder and will do a great job getting the town moving forward,” said Michael Hardman, a neighbor and work colleague who helped with Roberts’ campaign. “She definitely builds consensus [and] created a lot of energy. With everything going on with COVID, it’s nice to be part of something positive.”

Roberts said she braced for backlash against her candidacy because of her race, but experienced none. “I was ready for anything, but it was very welcoming,” she said.

Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.