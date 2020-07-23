Do you recognize this boat?

Police are trying to figure out who illegally abandoned a white and gray 1988 Starcraft boat at the Houghs Neck Maritime Center parking lot at 137 Bay View Ave. in Quincy . The boat’s hull identification number was obliterated and its registration numbers were scraped off. Police determined that the boat was last legally registered to a resident of Natick who sold it to a person from Quincy in 2016. “Abandoned boats cost taxpayers thousands of dollars each year to legally dispose of and are a nationwide problem,” police wrote. “Any information regarding the individual(s) who illegally dumped this boat at the Houghs Neck Maritime Center or any other information that would assist in this case would be greatly appreciated and will remain confidential.” Anyone with information about the mystery boat is asked to e-mail the Quincy Police Marine Unit at quincypolicemarineunit@quincyma.gov .

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

SKATER IN SEARCH OF BOARD

Advertisement

At 7:01 a.m. July 5, police received a call about a suspicious person walking around the area of Valley and Willow roads in Nahant. An officer was dispatched to the scene and located the individual, who said he was looking for a skateboard that he misplaced the night before.

BREAKING DOWN IS NO FUN

At 2:43 p.m. July 10, Peabody police received a report of someone “having an episode” outside of his vehicle on Pumping Station Road. According to the log entry, the man was upset because he’d run out of gas and apparently was expressing his frustrations while he waited for his mother to bring him some fuel. A neighbor provided him some gasoline so he could get back on the road.

Advertisement

LIKE A SCENE FROM AN ACTION MOVIE

At 9:19 p.m. July 4, Marblehead police received a 911 call from a woman who said her husband had possibly seen a “boat explode” while looking through his telescope. The caller and her husband could not tell if the boat was on fire. Police determined that it turned out to be a pallet on fire at Wyman Cove, and the flames were extinguished by the Salem harbormaster.









MAKE WAY FOR DUCKLINGS

At 8:45 a.m. June 2, police received a call from someone who reported that some baby ducklings were stuck in a sewer drain near 170 Cambridge St. in Burlington. Police notified the Department of Public Works, which rescued the ducklings and reunited them with their mother.

A similar rescue was carried out in Quincy on June 8. Officer Matt Patten helped the city’s animal control officer save seven ducklings that had fallen into a sewer drain. “Mom and her 2 other ducklings waited nearby until they were reunited,” police wrote in a tweet.

YET ANOTHER RESCUE

And it’s not just ducklings that get stuck in drains. On July 15, Stow police received a call from someone who noticed that a raccoon was stuck in a storm drain on Brookside Avenue. According to the log entry, the animal control officer “was able to free the raccoon.”













Advertisement

















Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.