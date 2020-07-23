Dorchester man, Rehoboth woman, indicted on sex trafficking charges

A federal grand jury in Boston has indicted a Dorchester man and a Rehoboth woman on sex trafficking charges, the US Attorney’s Office said Thursday.

Bruce Brown, 41, allegedly trafficked five victims between June 2004 and December, prosecutors said in a press release. Brown, who was previously charged with sex trafficking, now faces an additional count of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, and an additional count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking.

Muriel Close, 42, was also charged with conspiracy to commit sex trafficking, prosecutors said.