Dorchester man, Rehoboth woman, indicted on sex trafficking charges

A federal grand jury in Boston has indicted a Dorchester man and a Rehoboth woman on sex trafficking charges, the US Attorney’s Office said Thursday.
Bruce Brown, 41, allegedly trafficked five victims between June 2004 and December, prosecutors said in a press release. Brown, who was previously charged with sex trafficking, now faces an additional count of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, and an additional count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking.
Muriel Close, 42, was also charged with conspiracy to commit sex trafficking, prosecutors said.
Brown was indicted in February on four counts of sex trafficking, one count of sex trafficking of a minor, one count of transportation of a minor for purposes of prostitution, and one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking, prosecutors said. He was also charged with obstruction of justice and witness tampering for his attempt to influence a victim’s testimony, prosecutors said.
Advertisement
Close’s charges are based on alleged contact with three victims, two from 2012 and one from 2019, prosecutors said.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.