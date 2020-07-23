Dr. May Kwan Lorenzo, who advocated for cultural competency among Chinatown mental health professionals, dies at 87

Some preferred to avoid therapists who weren’t Chinese — mental health professions who, though well-trained and well-intentioned, often didn’t grasp the cultural context of how their patients coped with mental illness and life itself.

May Kwan Lorenzo once recalled in an interview that for years she was Chinatown’s only full-time psychotherapist who spoke Chinese, which led many patients to specifically seek her out.

Patients also were drawn to a psychotherapist who knew first-hand what they experienced in daily encounters. “Even if we want to be Americans we can’t look like Americans,” Dr. Lorenzo told Sampan, a bilingual Chinese-English newspaper, in 1993. “Sooner or later, you are going to come across discrimination.”

Dr. Lorenzo, who was honored for her pioneering work on the need for increased cultural competency among mental health professionals and social workers, died in her Boston home June 23 of breast cancer. She was 87.

“I deal with everyday life,” she told Sampan, describing her approach to treating patients, but colleagues saw much more in her work at South Cove Community Health Center.

“She was just such a great advocate for her clients. She was very generous with her gifts and her resources,” said Amy Wong Mok, who formerly was a psychotherapist on the mental health team at the center.

“May was also a fierce advocate for cultural competency,” added Mok, who is now president and chief executive of the Asian American Cultural Center in Austin, Texas.

Dr. David Adler, a former colleague who coauthored a journal article with Dr. Lorenzo about South Cove, recalled that “there wasn’t anything May wouldn’t do to get her patients what they needed.”

At one point, they surveyed their patients, asking them to name the four most important people in their lives. Dr. Lorenzo was on nearly every list.

“So May became a really critical part of their lives,” Adler said, “even though that was very defined in the clinical role.”

May Kwan Lorenzo. handout

Dr. Lorenzo, who served as acting director of South Cove’s department of mental health and social services, also had been a clinical instructor in psychiatry at Tufts University School of Medicine.

Because she was born in Hong Kong, and her Chinatown patients included refugees from China and South East Asian nations, she drew from personal experience when she and Adler coauthored “Mental Health Services for Chinese in a Community Health Center,” which the Journal of Contemporary Social Work published in 1984.

“The delivery of services requires a great deal of education and outreach,” they wrote, along with a thorough understanding of patients’ cultural backgrounds.

Mok, who was also born in Hong Kong, said that culturally, Asian immigrants “are not individuals, we are the extension of our families, and our families are the extension of our community.”

Therapists “have to humble themselves and really learn each about their clients’ social conventions,” she added, and Dr. Lorenzo did just that.

For example, because “people who are depressed don’t make waves” in China, they might describe their depression symptoms as aches and pains, Dr. Lorenzo explained in the Sampan interview.

Her expertise and background meant she treated many patients who couldn’t or wouldn’t see other psychotherapists.

“I think she was able to see the need and serve that need linguistically and culturally,” said her daughter, Susana Lorenzo-Giguere of Washington, D.C.

By 1993, Dr. Lorenzo had been working in Chinatown for 18 years. “I’m the only person out here in private practice,” she told Sampan.

Born Kwan Sui Yin in Hong Kong on May 4, 1933, Dr. Lorenzo was the daughter of Catherine Kwan Cheung Tse Kwan and Kwan Man Wai and was one of three siblings.

Not long after she was born, her family westernized her name to May. World War II, and Japan’s occupation of Hong Kong, forced the family to flee.

“We were in Hong Kong on the morning of Dec 8, 1941, preparing to go to school when we heard bombs dropping from aircraft on the old Kai Tak Airport,” Dr. Lorenzo’s brother, William Kwan of Hong Kong, wrote about the siblings’ early life.

“We all rushed to the veranda at the back of the flat to watch, and at that time, I remember saying to May and Robert, ‘Goody, goody, no school today,’ and there would be no school, on and off, for the next three years and eight months,” he added.

The family left Hong Kong during the war and took refuge in other communities.

Dr. Lorenzo later wrote that at one point, while their parents worked at day jobs, the children endured the “same daily ritual of going to a big cave beyond a bridge for the day and returning home at night. We could hear planes and bombs all around us and when we came out we could see signs of fire, bombing, and dead people.”

The three children were even separated from their parents for months, nearly starving until the family was reunited.

After the war, they returned to Hong Kong, where Dr. Lorenzo became an accomplished artist.

She traveled to the United States to study at the Art Institute of Chicago, and then switched to the University of Chicago, from which she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a master’s in political science.

While there, she met Antonio Lorenzo, and they married in 1958, an era when interracial marriage was illegal in many states.

She had been a social worker in Illinois before the family moved in the early 1960s to Greater Boston.

Dr. Lorenzo graduated from the Simmons College School of Social Work with a master’s and a doctorate. Her dissertation was titled “Social Support Networks of Chinese-American Chronic Psychiatric Patients.”

She was a clinical instructor at Simmons, and also had been a social worker in Brookline and Boston, along with serving as president of the Massachusetts chapter of what then was the Organization of Chinese Americans.

“We’re incredibly grateful for that leadership she provided,” Daphne Kwok, a former national executive director of the organization, who added that “we need more Mays in this world.”

The Massachusetts Chapter of the National Association of Social Workers recognized Dr. Lorenzo’s career with its “greatest contribution to social work practice” award in 1997.

Two years later, the National Technical Assistance Center for Children’s Mental Health at Georgetown University honored her “as a pioneer and leader in cultural competence.”

Dr. Lorenzo, who traveled extensively, including after retiring, had survived breast cancer in 2006.

“Her life from then on was a gift to all of us,” her daughter Susana said. “She had such a forceful spirit and was very articulate and so opinionated it was hard to see that behind this presence she had this incredibly frail body.”

In addition to her husband, daughter, and brother, Dr. Lorenzo leaves a son, Mark of East Calais, Vt., and three grandchildren.

The family will hold a small, socially distanced and masked, in-person memorial service at 10 a.m. Saturday in J.S. Waterman Langone funeral home in Boston. Those who are unable to attend in person may request a Zoom link by e-mailing cathedral@diomass.org.

Throughout her career, Dr. Lorenzo “was always very helpful to people and very, very compassionate to people who needed help,” said Theresa Kwan Fellows, a social worker who had been a colleague at South Cove.

“I think the world is better because she devoted her knowledge, skills, experience, and talent to her clients, and also to her mentees,” Mok said.

