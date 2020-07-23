Family and friends mourn the loss of two teenagers slain in Dorchester

The two friends — 17-year-old K’Shaun Webster and 16-year-old Dante Carlor — were both fatally shot in Dorchester on Sunday afternoon. At about 4:42 p.m. Boston police responded to 46 Wildwood St. and found the two teenagers suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were taken to local hospitals where they were later pronounced dead, according to police.

They were two teenagers with bright smiles who loved to play basketball and joke around. They had known each other for years, since they were very little, and they spent their last day alive together.

24murdervictims - Dante Carlor, 16, was fatally shot in Dorchester on July 19. (Jaliah Carlor)

Carlor lived in Worcester and was in Dorchester visiting Webster when the shooting occurred, according to his sister, Jaliah Carlor, 21, of Southbridge.

Advertisement

“He was visiting his friend. They were together for the day,” she said. “I don’t know what happened.”

Carlor said her younger brother was also known as “Chop,” a nickname that he got when he was a little boy.

“He was a little chubby boy when he was young,” she said. “My aunt used to call him Porkchop.”

Carlor said her brother will be remembered for his sense of humor and for his love of basketball.

“He was a comedian, always cracking jokes on people. He was so funny,” she said. “And he enjoyed playing basketball. That’s literally all he did.”

He would have turned 17 next month, she said. “It’s really unfortunate and tragic,” she said.

Ella Spencer, 39, of Worcester, is Carlor’s aunt and knows both of the boys well.

“K’Shaun, he’s like my nephew,” she said. “I used to babysit him. We weren’t blood, but we were family.”

Spencer described Webster as a “happy kid” with a beautiful smile.

K'Shaun Webster, 17, of Dorchester, was fatally shot on July 19.

“He had a little bit of a rough life, but he was just a kid,” said Spencer. “[K’Shaun] was sweet. He loved basketball, loved his mom, and loved his family.....He had a beautiful smile. These kids could steal your heart with their smiles.”

Advertisement

She described her nephew, Carlor, as “funny, goofy, and playful.”

“Dante could dance too,” she said. “He had a smile that would melt your heart.”

Spencer said Carlor spent most of his time in Worcester and did not go into Boston often.

“He happened to go there that time, and it was the wrong time,” she said. “They were just two kids, taken too soon. They didn’t even have a chance.”

Earlier this week a vigil was held in Worcester and makeshift memorial was set up by a basketball court in honor of Carlor.

“The vigil was perfect,” said Spencer. “Everybody cooperated; nobody brought violence.”

Spencer posted photos of Carlor on Facebook and thanked everyone who attended the vigil.

“He was loved by all sides. He wasn’t gang affiliated he was a lovable funny nephew,” she wrote. “He was my nephew, my heart.”

As of Thursday no arrests had been made, according to Boston police spokesman Sergeant Detective John Boyle. There have been 31 homicides in Boston this year, Boyle said. There were 23 homicides during the same period in 2019, he said.













Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.