Firefighters respond to Hazmat situation on Atlantic Avenue

Firefighters responded to a Hazmat situation on Atlantic Avenue and Essex Street Thursday after a construction company cut through an HVAC coolant line, causing about 100 gallons of material to spill into the street, officials said.

The accident, which happened around 8:30 p.m., caused a nontoxic material, ethanol glycol, to spill from a fourth floor window, onto the sidewalk, and into the drains below, officials said. No injuries were reported.