Man arrested in connection with double shooting in Worester

An 18-year-old was arrested Thursday in connection to a double shooting in Worcester, police said.
Bryan Beras, of Worcester, was charged two counts of armed assault to murder, police said.
The shooting happened on Main Street around 1:30 Wednesday afternoon. When police arrived, officers discovered that a male victim had sustained serious injuries and been taken to a local hospital. Another victim was found with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.
