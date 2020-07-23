Mattapan man arrested on drug, gun charges after pursuit in Dorchester

A Mattapan man was arrested on drug and firearm charges after he allegedly fled from officers on a mo-ped in Dorchester Wednesday evening, police said.

Around 6:12 p.m., officers saw a man driving a burgundy mo-ped near the YMCA on Washington Street, Boston police said in a statement. About an hour earlier, there was a report of a person shot by someone driving a burgundy mo-ped.

When officers attempted to stop the man, later identified as Jeffrey Watts, 35, he “quickly began traveling on the sidewalk,” jumped off the scooter, and fled on foot, police said. Officers then saw Watts reach into the fanny pack around his waist, pull out “a black metallic object,” and toss it over a fence, authorities said.