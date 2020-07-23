Mattapan man arrested on drug, gun charges after pursuit in Dorchester

A Mattapan man was arrested on drug and firearm charges after he allegedly fled from officers on a mo-ped in Dorchester Wednesday evening, police said.
Around 6:12 p.m., officers saw a man driving a burgundy mo-ped near the YMCA on Washington Street, Boston police said in a statement. About an hour earlier, there was a report of a person shot by someone driving a burgundy mo-ped.
When officers attempted to stop the man, later identified as Jeffrey Watts, 35, he “quickly began traveling on the sidewalk,” jumped off the scooter, and fled on foot, police said. Officers then saw Watts reach into the fanny pack around his waist, pull out “a black metallic object,” and toss it over a fence, authorities said.
Advertisement
After a brief foot chase, Watts was arrested near 5 Stockton St., police said. They recovered the object he had tossed, a Glock 23 , a police statement said. During the arrest, officers also found five individually-packaged plastic bags containing a white rock-like substance believed to be crack cocaine and a brown powdery substance believed to be heroin, police said.
Watts is facing charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, possession with intent to distribute Class B drugs, and possession with intent to distribute Class A drugs, police said. He is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.
The original incident regarding the shooting is under investigation, police said.
Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.