R.I. man held in pending rape case charged with seven additional alleged rapes in Boston

In a statement, Rollins’s office confirmed the new charges brought this week against Alvin Campbell, 39, who’s currently held on $250,000 bail for allegedly raping a woman he picked up outside a Boston bar while posing as an Uber driver on Dec. 6, 2019.

A Rhode Island man charged in January with raping a woman he picked up outside a Boston bar the month before has been charged with sexually assaulting seven additional women between 2017 and 2019, Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins’s office said Thursday.

In the new cases, the statement said, Campbell faces charges in three separate Boston Municipal Court sessions including rape, kidnapping and recording a nude person without consent. Arraignment dates for those cases, which involve a total of seven alleged victims, haven’t been set.

Campbell’s lawyer, James J. Coviello, said via e-mail that his client “unequivocally” denies all allegations of wrongdoing.

“One case or eight, they will all be defended with the same ardor & vigor,” Coviello wrote.

Campbell is the brother of City Councilor Andrea Campbell, who previously told the Globe after the initial allegations surfaced that she’s “extremely heartbroken and saddened and devastated by these allegations” and “thinking about the victim [in the December case] who had the courage to come forward.”

According to Rollins’s office, Alvin Campbell allegedly targeted the victims at or near bars or other places where they were too intoxicated to consent or resist. In addition, all the alleged victims thought they were with a ride share driver they had summoned, the statement said.

Alvin Campbell last worked for Uber in 2016, prosecutors said, but when his vehicle was seized in the December case, it was “festooned with Uber stickers and logos.”

Most of the alleged assaults occurred in Alvin Campbell’s vehicle, the statement said, and he also allegedly took video of five unconscious victims.

“The attacks on these women are the acts of a predator,” Rollins said in the statement. “Women are entitled to go out and enjoy themselves without the fear of being preyed upon, kidnapped or raped,‘' Rollins said in the statement. “With one exception, these women did not know each other. They shared in common only that each were out enjoying nightlife in Boston when Campbell found and violated them. Now, they are linked by those horrific assaults. But these eight women are also linked due to the incredible bravery and courage they each displayed coming forward to hold their rapist accountable.”

Rollins also praised the Boston police investigators who worked the cases.

“The BPD sexual assault unit did extraordinary work in these extraordinary times to hold an individual accountable for horrendous and predatory behavior,‘' Rollins said. “As I have said before, the current crisis may have changed our modes of interaction, but it has not changed our mission. As we continue to navigate this crisis, I and my Office will always uphold our commitment to serve survivors of sexual assault with support, referrals for needed services, and vigorous prosecutions to hold perpetrators accountable. We are here for you. We will continue to fight for you, and we will be standing right beside you.”





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.