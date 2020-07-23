Weather: Scattered storms will strike the region later Thursday

The dew point and temperature were both in the lower 70s early Thursday leading to some fog.

Dew points this morning are right around 70 and we’ll hover there all day if not go a little higher. In other words, another bad hair day.

A warm front pushed through the area overnight, and now we are in pure tropical air once again, a place we should be getting used to this summer. There are clouds this morning, but some sun will break through with highs reaching near 90 today. The more sun we have, the higher the risk of severe weather.





A slow-moving cold front is approaching. Don’t get stuck on the name cold front because it’s going to be anything but cold. It’s really a wind shift line this time of the year with somewhat drier air.

The air mass Friday and Saturday will be noticeably different, although not cool. It’s this air mass when it clashes with the one over us Thursday, which is going to produce the potential for severe weather Thursday afternoon.

A line of storms, some possibly severe, will move through the Northeast today. COD Weather





The National Severe Storm center has put much of Southern New England in a slight risk of severe weather Thursday afternoon. The terminology of the severe parameter is not clear. A slight risk is actually greater than it sounds. For example, I’ve never seen New England in the highest risk category even though we’ve often had very high-risk days.

These risk categories take into account the type of severe weather expected, how widespread the severe weather will be, as well as whether there’ll be severe weather in the first place. When you do see an area — usually in the Midwest — under high risk, it’s one of those days where everybody’s going to get at least some severe weather.

Locally later Thursday, some of you could see a strong storm. It could contain hail and there could be damaging winds. This activity will be scattered. I’ll be the type of severe event that after the fact, a news crew will be visiting one or two neighborhoods after they pass, not entire towns or large swaths of the area like we see in other parts of the country.

Thursday, New England has a chance of severe weather. NOAA





Friday there might be an early shower or even a thunderstorm, especially across the South Coast. On balance however, our Friday is going to be beautiful with plenty of sunshine and typical humidity levels for July.

Friday will be an ideal summer day for outdoor activity. NOAA

If you’re the type of person who loves the beach on a sunny, very warm day but don’t want it so hot that you can’t enjoy it, Saturday is your day. We will have wall-to-wall sunshine again with tolerable levels of humidity and temperatures into the 80s. Unlike last weekend’s late morning high tides, this weekend you’ll have to wait till mid to late afternoon before the tides are high, a shift of about 6 hours later.

Things start to become more humid and hot on Sunday with 90-degree readings returning to much of the area along with higher humidity. This looks to be the start of another heat wave and will delve into those details Friday.

Follow Dave Epstein @growingwisdom.