On school buses this fall: masks, open windows, and distanced seat assignments

While students might find it luxurious to have an entire seat to themselves — in an effort to maintain at least 3 feet of social distancing — the inability to assign two or three students per bench means ridership levels will shrink by more than 50 percent, leaving most buses with only a third of their capacity.

Students will have to don face coverings to board school buses this fall, but they will each get an entire seat to themselves, under state guidelines released late Wednesday night that will dramatically reduce ridership and complicate reopening plans for many districts across Massachusetts.

That, in turn, could cause districts to implore parents to drive or walk their children to school, operate buses in multiple waves to get kids to school, stagger school start times, or alternate students between days of in-person instruction and remote learning, according to the guidelines developed to protect riders and drivers from the coronavirus.

“In developing this guidance, the health and safety of students and staff were our top priorities,” state Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley wrote in a letter to superintendents that was sent out late Wednesday.

The guidelines also recommend hand sanitizing, cleaning buses after morning and afternoon runs, opening school bus windows as much as possible to improve air flow, and assigning students to specific seats. The latter could result in having a student sit near a window in one row and having another student near the aisle in the next row to ensure the greatest amount of distance as possible.

The seat assignments also have implications for scheduling the order of bus stops.

“Students boarding the bus at the beginning of the route should be assigned seats at the rear of the of the bus, and students boarding the bus at the end of the route should be assigned seats at the front,” according to the guidelines, which also recommends having an attendant on each bus to help the driver monitor the movement of students and adherence to safety standards.

The school bus rules come as districts statewide are scrambling to meet a July 31 deadline to submit a summary of three plans they are developing — under orders from state education officials — that would provide a full-scale return to school, a continuation of only remote learning, or a mix of the two approaches. Comprehensive plans are due Aug. 10.

School district officials, who are surveying parents and meeting with various union officials and other stakeholders, have been stalled in their efforts to develop reopening plans because critical guidance from the state, including safety measures for school buses, have been trickling out slowly as state officials consult with educators, medical experts, and other stakeholders. Governor Charlie Baker, who ordered schools closed in March, is encouraging all districts to bring back as many students as possible this fall, depending on the course of the pandemic.

One factor that could provide districts with some wiggle room on buses this fall: How many parents, concerned about the coronavirus, will keep their children at home and continue with full-time remote learning? The guidelines also will allow children who live in the same household to share a seat on a bus.

Given that it could take districts more time this fall to bus students to school, the state has decided to let districts to reduce the amount of instructional hours the state requires schools to provide each year — but only by filing a waiver.

Robert Baldwin, superintendent of the Fairhaven school system on the South Coast, said the ever-evolving information on school reopening is creating an increasingly tense decision-making process. The transportation guidelines, he said, have him wondering if he will need additional bus runs and whether the transportation company will have the capacity to do it. All of which could factor into his final decision on which school reopening plan to recommend to the School Committee.

“This is like a three-month-long snow day decision: constantly having different variables change and then you have to make adjustments,” he said. “And in the end, you know what will happen when you make a call, people will disagree with you.”

That dynamic is already emerging in Lexington, which decided at the end of June to do a mix of in-person and remote learning. Some parents, upset the district won’t do a full-scale return to school this fall, are planning a protest Friday night.

Transportation restrictions are expected to be the most cumbersome for Boston, which buses tens of thousands of students to city-run schools as well as private and charter schools. It remains unclear how social distancing will strain its fleet of about 600 buses. Boston school officials have been criticized for years for running too many buses with few students on board, while most students in grades 7-12 take the MBTA.

The state guidelines also addresses students who will be riding public transit, encouraging districts to provide students with information about social distancing, mask wearing, good hand hygiene, and limiting direct contact with hard surfaces. And the guidelines encourage districts to avoid having students ride public transit during the peak of rush hour — a move that could force middle and high schools to start earlier, which goes against a growing body of research that indicates that teenagers do better academically when they can sleep later in the mornings.

Boston school officials said at a School Committee meeting Wednesday night they are leaning toward a mix of in-person and remote learning in the fall rather than a full-scale return to the classroom, citing concerns about transportation as part of their rationale.

Jonathan Palumbo, a district spokesman, said school officials will be closely reading the state’s busing guidelines.

“BPS looks forward to reviewing [the state’s] latest school bus guidelines, as we continue our planning for the fall,” he said in a statement. “As outlined in state [school reopening] guidance, BPS is currently developing plans for three fall reopening scenarios, which include any potential transportation needs and associated costs. BPS continues to discuss all aspects of our preparations for the fall during our ongoing virtual community meetings with stakeholder groups, including our educators, bus drivers, and families.”

The state guidelines, in addressing students who may appear to be sick, seem to offer somewhat contradictory advice at times. For instance, the guidelines recommend posting signs near the door of the buses “clearly indicating that no one may enter if they have symptoms of respiratory illness or fever” and if children become sick during the school day they shouldn’t ride the bus.

However, the guidelines also state “if a student who may be symptomatic must board the vehicle, they should be spaced at least 6 feet from other students as feasible” and that area should not be used again until after it has been cleaned and disinfected.

The state guidelines, like the ones the state issued for classrooms, set a lower standard for social distancing on school buses than the 6 feet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended in guidelines it released in May, which suggested leaving every other row empty. President Trump has criticized the CDC school reopening guidelines as overly restrictive.

The CDC guidelines would have likely limited busing capacity to only about a dozen students, making it highly unfeasible to transport students, said John McCarthy, chief executive officer of NRT and Van Pool, a school busing company based in Framingham. He applauded Massachusetts education officials for finding a comfortable middle ground between the CDC guidelines and private sector transportation operators, noting that airlines are leaving only middle seats empty and some are now even filling those.

“They did a great job of minimizing risk and capitalizing on safety,” said McCarthy, who sits on the state’s school reopening task force and had a hand in developing the busing guidelines. “It’s very well thought out.”

Nevertheless, he said the guidelines could cause challenges for some districts. For instance, he said, a national shortage of school bus drivers in recent years —compounded by some current drivers at high risk of COVID — could make it difficult for districts to add more buses. But he added some laid-off workers in other sectors of the economy hard hit by the pandemic might find bus driving jobs appealing, especially since companies provide training over the summer.

