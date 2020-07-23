Senate passes legislation to establish memorial commemorating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s 1965 speech to state legislature

The State Senate on Thursday unanimously passed a bill to establish a memorial commemorating The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. ‘s 1965 speech to the Legislature.

The memorial, which will be placed in the House Chamber, will include text from the speech in which King highlighted the state's role in securing liberty for the country, Senate President Karen E. Spilka said in a press release. The civil rights icon also pushed officials and members of the public to do more to preserve liberty and create a just society.

"No section of the country can boast of clean hands in the area of brotherhood," King said, according to the release.