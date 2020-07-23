Tours offer keys to the grounds of Castle Hill

While the 59-room Great House designed by David Adler remains closed due to COVID-19 restrictions, visitors have the opportunity to gain new appreciation for the surrounding landscape through three new tours.

Today, The Trustees of Reservations are offering visitors new ways to see the grounds, located at 290 Argilla Road, while remaining socially distanced.

After purchasing Castle Hill in Ipswich in 1910, plumbing tycoon Richard Teller Crane Jr. hired some of the most notable architects and landscape architects of the era to create a grand summer estate.

The Historic Gardens of Castle Hill is a 45-minute, guided walking tour of the Grand Allee, Italian Garden, and newly restored Rose Garden. Participants will learn the history of the property, the inspiration for the designs, and how the Crane family interacted with the landscape.

Advertisement

For those who prefer to travel the grounds in a golf cart, Highlights on the Hill is a 50-minute guided tour covering the architects, design history, and changes over time. The full landscape of Castle Hill is explored, from the formal gardens with fountains, down to the barns, and to the end of the half-mile-long Grand Allee that leads to a bluff overlooking the Atlantic Ocean.

Running through mid-September, “Castle Hill Illuminated: The Sound and Light Show” is a 35-minute, nighttime spectacle that combines music, narration, and lighting so visitors may imagine themselves as guests of the famed summer home in 1929. The multi-sensory experience, which evokes the sights and sounds of ladies in tea dresses, bustling servants, clinking glasses, and soft jazz tunes, unfolds in four scenes surrounding the Great House, Grand Allee, and the Italian Garden.

Robin Donovan Bocchiaro, cultural site administrator at Castle Hill on the Crane Estate, said the tours enable first-time visitors and returning guests alike to enjoy new and creative experiences.

Advertisement

“So often, the focus is on the Great House or the Grand Allee,” she said. “I’m excited for people to come and experience the property in a different way.”

Historic Gardens of Castle Hill costs $40 for a family group of Trustees members or $50 for a family group of non-members, with each limited to a maximum of four people. Highlights on the Hill, which is restricted to single family unit parties of six or fewer people, costs $44 per member group or $55 for non-members. Both landscape tours are offered on Saturdays, Sundays, and holiday Mondays.

“Castle Hill Illuminated” begins after dark, with start times changing according to the sunset. Tickets cost $20 per member carload and $30 per non-member carload, with groups limited to 12 cars (or approximately 30 people) per entry time.

Tour reservations are available at thetrustees.org/things-to-do. In addition, the Castle Hill grounds are open to the public daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with a timed-entry pass required at thetrustees.org/COVID19/passes.html.

Cindy Cantrell may be reached at cindycantrell20@gmail.com.