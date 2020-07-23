A tragic milestone, an uncertain future

I am writing this piece while sitting on a sunswept beach, on a staycation in my beautiful, small state of Rhode Island. The contrast with our impending milestone of 1,000 deaths feels unresolvable. I look around at my very pleasantly socially distanced beach — my governor decreed that parking lots would be held at 25 percent capacity — and wonder: What comes next?

We in Rhode Island recognized the risk of SARS-CoV-2 — the “novel coronavirus” — quite early. In January, my hospital mobilized its stockpiles of personal protective equipment (PPE) left over from the original SARS, from MERS, and from Ebola — prior pandemics for which our government had been well prepared. By February, we realized that stocks of masks would run out unless domestic production changed dramatically. Like the rest of the country, we practiced donning and doffing, and tried to soothe our nervous staff and communities. We believed we would identify and control our fate, even while we recognized the insufficiency of federal efforts.

In late February, Rhode Island identified and hospitalized one of the earliest identified cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, in the country. By the time it became official, the impact of the virus on every aspect of our health care system had already been felt. I will never forget the late-night conversations in those early days with my anxious residents, colleagues, and staff, discussing our level of risk, how to quarantine from our family, and whether our stocks of PPE would hold. We prayed we didn’t have to go drastic. “Don’t panic, be smart, get your flu shot, and wash your hands.”

And then the wave hit.

Our governor, and our department of health, leapt into action. Our hospital systems pulled in unison against the stormy sea (an amazing feat). My friends and colleagues came together, repurposed new units for COVID care, and developed brand new protocols as new science appeared. Our communities accepted, and followed, the strict lockdown rules. We even canceled our Newport St. Patrick’s Day parade. And slowly, Rhode Island turned the ship.

As a doctor, I was privy to daily hospital briefings, watching the ICU numbers climb and climb. It felt like we were drowning. Had hospitalizations continued to rise, we would have. But — in the nick of time — the tide started to go out. We brought our patients, and our state, back from the brink.

Since late May, our state has carefully, slowly reopened in the most data-driven of ways. We have mandated masks. We have an army of contact tracers, technology, and private-public partnerships. And we have done our work in a way that recognizes and celebrates everything that makes us Rhode Island. I’m so very proud.

But our perceived success doesn’t negate the reality that 1,000 of my fellow Rhode Islanders have lost their lives. Thousands more are facing a long road to recuperation. Communities — particularly our Latinx population — have been disproportionately ravaged. Every one of these deaths and illnesses has a face and a story. As an ER doc, I and my colleagues have borne witness, alone, to so many of them. These stories have broken our hearts, as docs and nurses and techs.

And I wonder, as I sit on my beautiful state beach and watch the tide come in: Will the deaths be enough to motivate and protect us? Will our bulwark hold? Or are we doomed to see worse infection and death in the fall? If so, how will we have the emotional and physical strength to get through this another time?

The beauty of our state may also be our downfall. I watch the out-of-state license plates arrive, and I worry about the imported infections. I see the pictures on Facebook of groups of unmasked revelers at Block Island bars and in Providence hangouts. I know that the virus is still here, just beneath the surface. I know how easy it is to forget; to think that this one get-together won’t matter. And I am, truthfully, scared for what may come next.

Dr. Megan L. Ranney is associate professor of Emergency Medicine and director of the Brown-Lifespan Center for Digital Health. Follow her @meganranney.