Trustees turn historic property into field of films

“Holmes Field is a wonderful location, and our goal is always to use our special places for the public good,” she said.

“With indoor movie theaters still at limited capacity due to COVID-19,” Trustees executive Jocelyn Forbush said, her organization is “stepping up” to offer outdoor movies in a safe and responsible way.

Seeking to offer outdoor fun during a summer of cancellations and social distancing restrictions, The Trustees of Reservations is hosting a family-friendly summer series of drive-in movies at historic Holmes Field in Plymouth.

Called “Fresh Air Flicks,” the Friday night film series began this month. The ’80s comedy hit “Big,” starring Tom Hanks as a child who wishes to be “big” and finds himself aged to adulthood overnight, is scheduled for screening on July 31, beginning at 8:30 p.m. And “Finding Nemo,” a computer animation box office hit produced by Pixar in 2003, will conclude the series on Aug. 7.





“We hosted a concert at Holmes Field last year,” Trustees public relations director Aaron Gouveia said, “and some of the neighbors of the field asked us to return. Quite a few people said they were glad to see the field used.”

Known originally as Holmes Reservation, the 26-acre open, grassy field slopes down from Court Street to Plymouth Harbor with a clear view of the water. The Holmes family donated the property to The Trustees of Reservations in 1944.

While the current guidelines on social distancing to prevent transmission of the virus make it impossible to hold a concert on the field, Gouveia said, drive-in movies can be offered safely.

The screen will be set up close to Court Street facing toward the water so it won’t be a distraction for passing motorists, said Andy Gallagher, Trustees property director for the South Shore and Cape regions.

"We will distance the cars and ask all attendees to remain in the car," Gallagher said.

Chalked lines in the grass will show where cars should be parked, with a total capacity for 300 vehicles. Visitors will be required to wear masks when outside their cars and to stay 6 feet away from other parties. Portable restrooms will be available, and movie-goers will have an opportunity to prepurchase concessions. No transactions will occur on-site.

“We’ll have plenty of staff people to confirm the tickets, prepurchase only, and get them set up,” Gallagher said. The field’s wild grass, he added, is mowed regularly.

Attending a “fresh-air flick” will be $30 per car; $25 for Trustees members. Tickets must be prepaid through registration at thetrustees.org/things-to-do/special-events/flicks.html.

The Trustees also are offering outdoor activities on some of their other South Shore regional properties, including self-guided “StoryTalk” and “Tree Trek” dates at Bird Park in Walpole. The “StoryTalk,” available on Sunday, July 26, and later dates, consists of reading pages from a children’s book attached to stakes along an outdoor path.

“Tree Trek” invites visitors to search the park for five tree species marked with informative wooden signs. Maps marking the trees will be available in the park’s information kiosks this month on July 26 and 28, and on subsequent dates.

Both programs are free, and no registration is required.

Weir River Farm in Hingham also hosts public programs, including “Conscious Crafting,” in which children make and take home useful items such as a self-watering planter, on Friday, July 31, and following Fridays. See the Trustees website for cost and registration information.

And World’s End in Hingham invites families to “Explore the Shore” on Thursday, July 30, and on Aug. 4 and 5. These programs have fees and require preregistration.

For information on public programs on all Trustees properties, see the calendar at thetrustees.org.

Robert Knox can be reached at rc.knox2@gmail.com.