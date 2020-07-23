UMass Amherst kids are a lot smarter today, but they’re still kids

Granted, this was the late ’70s, when the drinking age was 18 and there was far less awareness about the dangers of binge drinking, but it is still amazing to consider that all the packies in Amherst delivered kegs to the dorms and it was totally legit.

When I went to UMass Amherst, we used to have kegs delivered to our dormitories.

If you were at a party at one of the high-rise dorms in Southwest, you’d inevitably hear the very distinctive ping of a keg clanking down the concrete staircase of one of the towers, like a heavyweight Slinky. We told ourselves it was like listening to the bells at Sacré-Coeur in Paris. But then, after you’ve had a few cheap beers, a cat walking across a piano keyboard sounds like Mozart.

Advertisement

Kids I went to UMass with thought “Animal House” was a documentary. It was a lot different back then. They didn’t call it ZooMass for nothing.

But, more than 40 years after I arrived on campus, there has been a massive cultural change at UMass. I’m not trying to suggest that I or my buddies from Malden and Medford couldn’t get into UMass Amherst now.

Hmmm. Actually, come to think of it, that’s exactly what I’m suggesting. There’s no way I or most of my friends could get into UMass Amherst today.

Today, UMass is one of the more selective and high-achieving state schools in the country. It is a much more sober, sane, and academically rigorous place.

I’m guessing the students today are probably more mature than we were, more focused on their studies, more worldly.

And yet, for all their aptitude, their sophistication, their focus, they’re still kids on the cusp of genuine adulthood. They are trying to figure out a lot of things, their sexuality and how to express it, how to do laundry, and all the things you do when you leave home for the first extended time in your life and are thrown into a new, exhilarating world with all sorts of new and interesting and attractive people.

Advertisement

The idea, as the UMass administration sells it, that it is safe to bring back 15,000 students, so they can live in dorms and off-campus housing and take most of their classes online, seems wildly optimistic at best.

What do administrators think these kids are going to do in their spare time?

Back in the day, without cellphones, UMass kids could organize a party almost telepathically. Now, with social media, it’s at warp speed and the spread is so much wider.

Spread is the operative word here. A recent house party in Chatham led to an outbreak there. What happens when UMass kids inevitably start partying in their dorms and, with zero supervision, the off-campus apartment complexes that are ubiquitous around Amherst. The 8,000 students who live off-campus will not be subject to compulsory coronavirus tests.

Amherst residents and officials are understandably upset. They have had years of experiencing what inexperienced young people do when they are left to their own devices. It’s messy.

College is supposed to be like that. But all the experimentation that is normal in the best of times is risky business in these worst of times, with a pandemic still raging in places that many students will leave for beautiful, bucolic Amherst.

Advertisement

UMass isn’t the only state school in New England with loads of students living off-campus facing the daunting challenge of bringing them back. The University of Vermont is doing the same, and folks in Burlington are just as wary as those in Amherst.

At the University of New Hampshire, students are worried about the implications of signing an “informed consent” agreement for taking the risk of going back to campus.

I hope it goes well. But asking a bunch of inquisitive young adults to wear masks and socially distance at the most exciting time of their lives is like asking a duck to perform brain surgery. It ain’t gonna happen.

Kevin Cullen is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at kevin.cullen@globe.com.