Walsh says families can opt out of in-person education this fall

The city will now take comments from families and staff about the draft plan.

The reopening plan for Boston Public Schools released Wednesday night — a proposal that calls for students to be in classrooms two days each week during the fall on a staggered basis — is a tentative one that may change, Walsh said.

Boston families will be able to opt out of returning their students to the classroom this fall, Mayor Martin J. Walsh said in a press briefing Thursday.

If parents are uncomfortable, the mayor said, “families will also be able to opt out of returning to their classrooms and continue learning remotely.”

Schools in Boston closed in mid-March, as the novel coronavirus was rapidly spreading across the state. By September, Walsh noted, students will have been out of school for six months.

Walsh said he was concerned about how keeping schools closed will affect vulnerable students -- those who have special needs, or come from non-English-speaking families, or are dealing with difficulties at home. But he was also worried about seeing the virus proliferate through classrooms, he said.

But how well the city does in the fall greatly depends on residents’ actions now, Walsh said. He was concerned to see crowded beaches in the city over last weekend, and pointed to a coronavirus cluster in Chatham after a party there.

Walsh also announced that CVS Pharmacy will open a drive-through testing site at 1921 Centre St., Walsh said. The testing will only be available to people who are showing symptoms, have been exposed to someone who has tested positive, or work in long-term care facilities. Appointments are available at CVS.com, and there will be no out-of-pocket costs, regardless of insurance status, Walsh said.

