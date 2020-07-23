‘We have nothing to hide,' BRIC director says amid police reform talk

Thursday’s discussion, which occurred at a virtual meeting of the City Council’s public safety and criminal justice committee, focused on an $850,000 state grant. But it came amid city and state efforts at substantial police reform, and he faced a barrage of tough queries from the councilors and advocates.

“We have nothing to hide here,” said David Carabin, director of the Boston Regional Intelligence Center, commonly referred to as BRIC.

Facing barbed questions about a controversial gang database and his group’s working relationship with federal immigration authorities, the head of a Boston police intelligence gathering operation on Thursday defended his organization, said Immigration and Customs Enforcement doesn’t have access to data that sits within the Boston Police Department, and advocated for funding that would allow the center to hire more analysts.

Carabin said the grant would allow the center to fund a handful of data analyst positions, which would “augment several gaps in BRIC’s analytical operation” and help the group collaborate better with key local law enforcement agencies.

Typically, authorizing the acceptance of such a grant would be a rubber stamp affair, but the council withheld its approval last month amid concerns that a gang database maintained by BRIC racially profiles city immigrant and Black and brown youth, and a broader discussion about police resources and practices.

Elizabeth Badger, a senior attorney with Political Asylum/Immigration Representation Project, opposed approval of the BRIC funding on Thursday. She thought BRIC’s practices were unlawful and discriminatory and said the center’s work had led to many young people being detained and deported.

She said that local Central American youth are being profiled as gang members because of the neighborhood they live in, their nationality, their clothing style, or simply because they are “acting their age.”

”The reports are then collected in the BRIC and accessed or disseminated . . . to ICE to justify the detention and deportation of a young person,” said Badger.

Earlier this year, the Globe reported that city agencies have shared information about Boston Public School students more than 100 times between 2014 and 2018 with a Boston intelligence-sharing network center that includes an agent from the Department of Homeland Security, according to documents released by the Lawyers for Civil Rights.

The documents, obtained through a lawsuit the civil rights organization and others filed against the city, contradicted previous statements from school officials that data about students had been shared with federal authorities in only one instance.

The Globe has reported that on at least 104 occasions, “incident reports” involving students were released to BRIC.

At Thursday’s meeting, Carabin said BRIC’s involvement in activity that goes on in the city’s schools is “overstated by a lot.”

Buffeted by questions regarding BRIC’s relationship with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Carabin sought to clarify the center’s information-sharing protocols.

“Let me be crystal clear: ICE does not have access to a drop of data that sits within the Boston Police Department, period,” he said.

He added that if ICE requests information pertaining to a criminal investigation, BRIC could share information relevant to such a probe. He stressed that BRIC maintains compliance with the Trust Act, which prohibits Boston police from getting involved in deportation matters.

“We are not engaged in supporting efforts that go toward enforcement of civil immigration procedures,” he said.

Fatema Ahmad, executive director of the Muslim Justice League, was among those who sought information from Boston police about BRIC at Thursday’s meeting. She wanted to know specifics of BRIC’s budget, including federal and state funding, the organization’s hierarchy, staff numbers, and details about information-sharing.

Carabin said he was not prepared to answer some of the questions, given that the discussion was supposed to be focused on a specific grant. He also defended BRIC, saying that the center had been accused of things that were “flatly untrue and frankly misleading.” The notion that the organization is hiding anything is a false one, he said.

Boston Police Superintendent Charles Wilson, who heads the department’s bureau of intelligence and analysis, which oversees BRIC, echoed that sentiment, describing the bureau as being “victim-focused” and “very mindful of civil rights.”

”I think there’s a lot of misnomers out there,” he said.

According to the department, information gathered by BRIC “pinpoints areas of crime, shootings and gang violence, as well as helping to identify major players and ex-offenders.” It also provides terrorism intelligence, according to authorities.

Some think BRIC should be abolished, saying it unjustly targets people of color. Among them are Mallory Hanora, executive director for Families for Justice as Healing, an advocacy group that calls for the end to incarceration of women and girls. She said Thursday that the center should not exist, and the council should use its power to deny BRIC resources.

”BRIC exposes Black and brown residents to constant criminalization and recriminalization,” she said. “People continue to be targeted, surveilled, stopped, and searched.”

It wasn’t all criticism. Councilor Michael Flaherty praised BRIC for providing intelligence that he said played a “significant role” in an investigation that resulted in federal charges being brought last month against more than 30 suspected members of the Dorchester-based NOB gang. Alleged members are accused of committing racketeering conspiracy violations — often referred to as RICO charges — that include robbery, drug dealing, and sex trafficking, according to authorities.

”Great work,” said Flaherty at Thursday’s meeting.

Carabin, meanwhile, said he was confident that a “few hundred” gangs are operational in the city of Boston.

The grant authorization for BRIC could be considered at next week’s full meeting of the City Council.

Bianca Vázquez Toness and Milton J. Valencia of Globe staff contributed to this report.

Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.