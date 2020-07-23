Whitey Bulger’s girlfriend Catherine Greig officially ends prison sentence; back home in Southie

Federal agents cut off Greig’s GPS device Thursday morning, according to WBZ-TV, which reported that her sister, Margaret McCusker, said she was “thrilled” that Greig had finished her sentence.

Greig, 69, who spent the last year of her nine-year sentence under home confinement with electronic monitoring, finished her sentence Thursday, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons website. Initially, she was living with Bulger’s relatives in Hingham, but is now staying with her twin-sister in South Boston.

Twenty-five years after Catherine Greig joined fugitive gangster James “Whitey” Bulger on the run, she is back in her hometown of South Boston and has completed her prison term for helping him evade capture for years and refusing to testify before grand juries.

Bulger, then 89 and serving a life sentence for 11 murders, was beaten to death by fellow inmates at a West Virginia prison on Oct. 30, 2018. Nobody has been charged with the slaying, which occurred less than 12 hours after authorities transferred him there under dubious circumstances.

Greig’s attorney, Kevin Reddington, said Thursday that Greig is “an incredible woman” and he was very happy that she was now free. “I’m very happy things have gone full circle for her.”

Greig, a dental hygienist and dog groomer, joined Bulger on the run in 1995 shortly after he fled Boston to evade a federal racketeering indictment. He was a fixture on the FBI’s 10 Most Wanted list when the pair were captured in 2011, living in a rent-controlled apartment near the beach in Santa Monica, Calif.

She was sentenced to eight years in prison for helping Bulger evade capture, then sentenced to an additional 21 months for refusing to testify before grand juries investigating whether others helped them while they were fugitives.

In letters from prison to several people who shared them with the Globe, Bulger complained bitterly that Greig was treated harshly by prosecutors, while some of his former associates were given leniency for murders because they cooperated with the government. Greig, who wasn’t involved in any of Bulger’s violent crimes, spent more time in prison than one of those former associates. She was also forced to sell her house and pay a $150,000 fine.

Greig “did what all the cops, prisons and courts couldn’t,” Bulger wrote in one letter to a friend who had served time with him at Alcatraz in the 1950s. “Got me to live crime free 16 years — for this they should give her a medal.”

Shelley Murphy can be reached at shelley.murphy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shelleymurph.