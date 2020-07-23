Trump calls off Florida segment of GOP National Convention

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump announced Thursday that he has canceled the bulk of the Republican National Convention scheduled for Florida next month, citing a “flare-up” of the coronavirus.

Trump's formal renomination will still go forward in North Carolina, where a small subset of GOP delegates will still gather in Charlotte, North Carolina, for just four hours on Aug. 24. Florida was to have hosted four nights of programming and parties that Trump had hoped would be a "four-night infomercial" for his reelection.

“It’s a different world, and it will be for a little while," Trump said, explaining his decision. “To have a big convention is not the right time," Trump added.