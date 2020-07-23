Boston’s Snowbound Festival canceled because of coronavirus

The Boston Snowbound Festival, formerly known as the Boston Ski & Snowboard Expo, has been canceled due to the “ongoing impact of the COVID-19″ virus, according to an email from Snowsports Industries America.

The multi-day event considered to be the kickoff to the winter sports season in New England was scheduled for Nov. 19-22 at the Hynes Convention Center. The festival’s sister event in Denver, which was scheduled for Nov. 6-8, was also canceled.

“At Snowbound Festival, the health and safety of our attendees, exhibitors, guests, friends, and staff is always our number one priority,” read the email. “In speaking with local and state authorities on the latest public health guidelines, we feel that cancelling the events is the best and safest decision for this season.”